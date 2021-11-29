She calls this “deconstructing the context” and urges parents to resist pitting one child against another by asking things like, “Who made you feel bad?” Instead, she suggests going back to the initial point of connection (what they were doing at the time) and then figure out where the disconnect (not the “wrong”) occurred. “If your kids get accustomed to you saying, ‘I can see that situation got tricky. Let’s play it back. How did it all start?’ they will give you more details to work with.” In doing this, she explains children won’t feel scared to confide in you because you’ve coached them early on to see you as a reliable source.