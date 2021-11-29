The most personal touches came in the State Dining Room, representing the Gift of Family. On either side of the mantel are two large trees decorated in red and gold and trimmed with framed photos of the Bidens and other First Families, including the Kennedys, Roosevelts and Nixons. On her last few trips back to Delaware this year, Elizondo said, Biden scoured through her family albums looking for the perfect selection of photos to feature. An old snapshot of their German shepherds, Champ and Major, makes an appearance. Her favorite is the one of her and the president with all three of their adult children, before Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer in 2015.