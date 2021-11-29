There are replicas of handwritten thank-you letters that Americans had written the Bidens hanging from trees in the East Room, representing the “Gift of Gratitude.” The first lady is a fan of color and of orchids, Elizondo said, so the Green Room is filled with purple and fuchsia live orchids woven into the mantel and arrangements on the antique tables. In the windows, which look out onto the Washington Monument, stand tall trees made entirely of sparkly purple ornaments, clustered together like grapes. A painting by Alma Thomas, called “Resurrection,” which the Obamas had hung in the Family Dining Room, was the center of a vibrant display in the Vermeil Room themed as the “Gift of Visual Arts.” Thomas is the first Black woman whose art is included in the White House permanent collection.