Less wiping. Goldstein says Americans have a tendency to over-wipe: desperate to be clean, we rub toilet paper against ourselves again and again, irritating the skin and sometimes even causing tiny cuts or bleeding. While toilet paper can be abrasive, a bidet delivers a more soothing stream of water to sensitive areas. Wiping might not be entirely eliminated, though: Goldstein notes that it’s still important to fully dry yourself after using the toilet — otherwise, excess moisture could lead to an infection. He suggests using a little bit of toilet paper or a cloth towel to pat yourself dry; not wet wipes, which can vex the skin, especially if used consistently. (Some bidets have a built-in air dryer, but those models tend to be pricier.) “The reality is that most people, when they switch to a bidet, they’re mad at themselves that they didn’t use it earlier, and they consider it a game changer,” Goldstein says. “It’s hygiene at its finest.”