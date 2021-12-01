Concerned In-law: Where is your son in all of this and how does he feel about it? Given his reluctance to let you in makes this question sound like you think it’s your job to meddle in their lives and tell them how to live. Or question their adult choices for their own children. No matter what is going on in there unless someone is being abused there is little you can do about your daughter-in-law’s perceived affliction. What you can do is “get in where you fit in.” Meaning, when you go by, do you ever offer to help or do you just go and point out over and over the same things about how she is somehow failing her family based on your opinions? Wash the dishes, help fold or sort the clothes, find a charity doing a drive and offer your assistance in getting rid of the things they say they don’t need. NOT what you say they don’t need. Otherwise, there is nothing to be done by you about this other than being grateful to have them in your lives.