How do I know whether my husband is nitpicking or whether I am being overly sensitive? How does the degree of negative consequences that might result from an action, and the frequency and delivery of the correction or assistance, impact this?
— Nitpicker or Narcissist?
Nitpicker or Narcissist?: It’s actually three Ns: nitpicker, narcissist or neurodivergent.
None of which I am informed or qualified enough to answer, but that is your question: Which one is he? Because that will tell you how best to respond.
Addressing your questions from the bottom up, the last one is straightforward. If you’d fill the “frequency and delivery” blanks with “constantly” and “meanly,” then, yes, that will have a huge impact. Like, divorce-attorney impact. Who wants to live with that.
The “degree of negative consequences” is also a significant inflection point. If he's correcting the way you're installing a light fixture because you're about to electrocute yourself, then that will be far more welcome and forgivable than if he corrects you for using the two-bunny-ear method to tie your own shoes. If he doesn't have a working significance filter, then that gets old quickly indeed.
As for nitpicking vs. sensitivity, that’s a combination of your other questions. If he’s infrequently stepping in kindly because he fears you’ll hurt yourself, then I could see how that would get annoying, but you still have ample justification to try learning to breathe through it. (And if you can’t, then you can’t. Not every breach can be fixed.)
If instead he’s stepping in constantly to prove to you how much better he is than you are at handling trivia, minutiae and scraps, then I urge you to find a therapist qualified to determine which N is making a nuisance of your husband.
The true competency you’re looking for in a therapist applies here: the ability to see whether you’re being gaslighted.
A neurodivergent, highly literal spouse might innocently fail to grasp that you value your freedom to go uncorrected above loading the dishwasher correctly. You can work with or around that, if you'd like.
A controller might deploy corrections to assert the upper hand and grind your confidence to a nub. That’s not workable. By insisting defensively that you’re “not a generally careless person,” in fact, you’re backhandedly validating his view that marriage is a competence contest. Is it?
An anxious controller, meanwhile, could be grabbing the reins out of fear, not trusting anyone else to be as responsible as he is. Also unworkable, but treatable if he's willing.
So sort out your marriage, with (solo, to start) or without expert counsel. But also keep your own basic needs in mind. If you’re suffering and nothing eases that, then diagnoses are moot. Unhappiness is a reason to act in itself.