Dear Carolyn: I have a full-time job, toddler, no child care. I am hardly the first to point out how difficult things are right now. Other than my husband, I vent to very few people about the difficulties, simply because there is so little time to TALK to anyone. But on the rare occasion that I do, I find it really hard not to get violently angry at the suggestions these usually wise confidants make. My mom’s suggestion: “Just save all your work for after the toddler goes to sleep.” Which assumes I have absolutely no need for sleep myself and can somehow survive 20-hour days. My friend’s suggestion: “Everyone knows parents are suffering. Just don’t apologize for needing more time to do things at work.” Which is unrealistic considering I still have personal standards, career goals, and a boss who is also on the hook if my work isn’t done or is done poorly.