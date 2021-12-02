Snoring can be particularly maddening for the people who live with and sleep near snorers, says Kent Smith, the founding director of Sleep Dallas and president of the American Sleep and Breathing Academy. Smith says he recently met with a patient who had scheduled an appointment to try to save his marriage. But snoring isn’t necessarily just a nuisance; it can also signal an underlying medical condition. Here’s what to know about why we snore, how dangerous it is and how to treat it.