Dear Carolyn: Need some help with reconciling an old lie — well, failure to disclose. My father and I had a very conflicted relationship, which included physical and psychological abuse. I didn’t tell my big sister. At the time he was in a great deal of pain after my mom divorced him. My sister seemed able to help him deal with it. I could not. My relationship with my father deteriorated to the point I gave up and walked, and never spoke to him again. Big sis was always trying to be the peacemaker between us.