There may be something to her shower's backstory that would explain your exclusion. Maybe her host asked for a small guest list. Maybe covid risk management factored in. Maybe your relationship with her is good but not close. Choosing not to react to your feelings right away, and taking time to think through these possibilities, would have given you room to consider a more productive (and less regrettable) course of action. You were under no pressure to respond to her post on the spot. Or ever.