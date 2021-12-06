Since the annual event began in 1978, every president has attended — except Donald Trump, who skipped it throughout his term. This year, to many attendees, especially the Democrats, Biden’s presence at the Honors in support of the arts was a signal of a return to normalcy in Washington.
“It’s nice to see the presidential box once again being occupied,” 2012 honoree David Letterman told the audience. Then Letterman slyly delivered the coup de grace: “And the same with the Oval Office.”
Still, the emphasis wasn’t on politics but celebrating this year’s honorees, who sat next to the Bidens in the Opera House balcony: Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy and Lorne Michaels. The Bidens also hosted the traditional preperformance White House reception, where the president lauded each of the artists with personal stories and dad jokes, then reaffirmed his commitment to cultural institutions.
“The search for greater meaning in our lives and the lives of the nation — we’ve seen the power of art in every form to heal, to comfort, and recover,” Biden told the VIPs. “And as part of a great tradition in our country, Jill and I, Kamala and Doug are going to continue to celebrate and appreciate and support the critical roles that artists play in our nation.”
Whatever political differences Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might have with the president were set aside on this night: “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see and honor people in the performing arts — I’ve always said it’s a window to your soul,” said Manchin, one of the many attending dignitaries, along with senior administration officials, billionaire donors and former honorees. “It’s important to have the leader of the free world here. It’s been a while since we had a president in the box and that’s a shame. So it’s great to have him and Jill here. They’re truly great people.”
The Kennedy Center — named for arts lover John F. Kennedy — has been a symbol of the relationship between the presidency and American culture. Kennedy’s bust dominates the center’s great hall; to commemorate the venue’s 50th anniversary, a new statue was unveiled over the weekend in the Reach, the recently opened expansion.
“The connection between the president and the arts is very strong in our country,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the post-performance dinner. Biden and Pelosi share an appreciation of poetry and other art forms; she especially loved when he quoted Michelangelo during the reception for honorees earlier that night: “I saw the angel in the stone and carved it to set it free.”
“He feels emotionally as well as intellectually close to the arts,” Pelosi said. “You laugh together, you cry together, you’re inspired together so you forget your differences. It’s a very unifying thing.”
The weekend is a lovefest between cultural and political heroes; the honorees bask in the tributes and sit alongside the president and first lady in the presidential box. Presidents traditionally have cleared their calendars for the event, with only a few absences in the ensuing four decades. Jimmy Carter missed the 1979 show because of the Iran hostage crisis; 10 years later, George H.W. Bush was at a Malta summit with Mikhail Gorbachev. Bill Clinton was traveling to Budapest in 1994, and Barack Obama was late in 2015 due to a televised address. All sent their first ladies to attend in their place.
The evening gives presidents a break — even for a few hours — from the battles of Washington. In 2008, George W. Bush famously charmed his longtime critic Barbra Streisand by setting aside politics and embracing her as an American legend.
That changed in 2017. Trump’s remarks after the Charlottesville protests prompted a few of that year’s honorees — Norman Lear, Lionel Richie and Carmen de Lavallade — to threaten to boycott any event that included Trump. Soon thereafter, the White House said the president and first lady would not attend the performance, nor would they host a reception for honorees. The Kennedy Center responded: “In choosing not to participate in this year’s Honors activities, the Administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the honorees. We are grateful for this gesture.”
So it was probably not a great surprise when the Trumps were a no-show for the 2018 show (stated reason: their return from the G-20 summit that day) or in 2019 (no specific reason given). While that avoided the possibility of awkward interactions between the president and the artists, it also stripped the Honors of the glamour and prestige of having the first couple in the presidential box.
Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who attended Sunday with his wife, former ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, said that skipping the Honors was a missed opportunity for Trump. Obviously, he observed, the artistic community skews liberal. But if Trump had asked his advice? “I’d have said, ’Go.’ I think it’s important for political leaders to communicate to young people that the arts matter. So I think Biden was right to come tonight and I think it’s good for presidents to come.”
While artists may lean left, Kennedy Center donors come from both parties, and have enthusiastically welcomed both Democrats and Republicans. “People love to see the president of the United States — regardless of who he is,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein.
There were no Honors in December 2020 — because of the pandemic, the show was postponed to May of this year and presented primarily as a virtual event. The Bidens did not attend in person but welcomed the honorees on video. So Sunday’s show was the first back-to-normal black-tie version — glamorous gowns, red carpet, and a sold-out Opera House. (Guests were required to be vaccinated and wear masks; the 1,400 dinner guests also had to submit a negative coronavirus test to attend.) Tickets ranged from $600 to $10,000; the night raised $6.5 million.
“It’s like life is coming back to normal, and normal means the president of the United States comes to the Kennedy Center,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.)
The nearly four-hour ceremony will be edited down to two hours for the CBS broadcast Dec. 22. As the Bidens watched the show from the Opera House, the network was airing a prime-time special showing their first lighting of the National Christmas Tree, which was taped Thursday, complete with a lineup of Hollywood celebrities.
Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, who was in the box with the Bidens, found their presence a huge relief.
“For me, it’s about having the commander in chief and the most important, powerful individual in the country pay homage to artists — who are the people who create and communicate the culture of our society," she said. “It’s exactly what not just the Kennedy Center but all the arts in America really needs right now.”
