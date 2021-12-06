Whatever political differences Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might have with the president were set aside on this night: “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see and honor people in the performing arts — I’ve always said it’s a window to your soul,” said Manchin, one of the many attending dignitaries, along with senior administration officials, billionaire donors and former honorees. “It’s important to have the leader of the free world here. It’s been a while since we had a president in the box and that’s a shame. So it’s great to have him and Jill here. They’re truly great people.”