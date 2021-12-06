This year, my dad started sending me constant messages demanding to talk and clear up this petty [stuff] (he didn’t write “stuff”). I texted him saying I want no contact ever, and then blocked him everywhere, but he has been creating multiple accounts to bypass this and fool me (he’s in IT). He even uses my elderly grandmother to send me letters, and just seeing his handwriting on the envelopes can ruin my day, but my grandmother won’t stop giving them to me. She says to just tear them up, and that’s what I do.