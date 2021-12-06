Ex-partners should avoid dictating to one another how the day will unfold, but it’s important to convey how each sees the day playing out. Remind yourselves that the focus should be on the children, and that there’s no requirement for former partners to be close, or for their new partners to become best friends. Katherine Woodward Thomas, a licensed marriage and family therapist and author of “Conscious Uncoupling: 5 Steps to Living Happily Even After,” suggests setting limits for how much time everyone will be together, particularly if there is still unresolved tension in the relationship.