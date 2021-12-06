Charlene Balick, a sales lead at the REI store in Seattle, often steers locals to coats with PrimaLoft insulation: “They’re lightweight, not that expensive, and cute,” and they work well in a city that rarely drops below 40 degrees. If she’s helping someone from the East Coast, where it gets colder, she might recommend a long coat that’s packed with down and has a waterproof shell to protect against the elements. Such a coat is also a good choice for commuters, “who may not be generating a lot of their own body heat.” But if you’re planning to be super-active, look for a coat with a high down fill power — in addition to offering the best warmth, it will be able to compress into a small shape for easy packing and then puff up again later, Balick says.