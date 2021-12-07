But I can’t stop. My therapist says it’s motivated by jealousy and my feelings of defeat over marriage and kids, and time will help. But I don’t know if/when that will happen, and don’t want to continue thinking these awful things. Any tips?
— Terrible Thoughts
Terrible Thoughts: I struggle with repetitive thoughts and highly recommend yoga. You can get started for $0 on YouTube (yo, Adriene!), though in-person classes are better. Ask your therapist, too, about meditation. Both are deceptively powerful at redirecting thoughts.
Something else popped into my head, and it appeals to me so much I might try it myself: Do you have any abilities or interests that would lend themselves to making art? Drawing, painting, collage, fiber work, dance, music, songwriting, poetry, video … but don’t be limited by my limited imagination here.
Sadness, anger and conflict have long been the fuel for art. So take yours and paint it, draw it, sculpt it, sing it, film it, write it down, act it out, until there’s no rage left to spew.
Anything there? Working title for whatever it is: “Even the Dog.”
Forgive me for also floating this idea: forgiveness. Most relationships end. It’s okay to let them. Truly.
Hi Carolyn: During online school last year, my kids, 15 and 13, took up hobbies that kept them productively occupied but also require expensive supplies. Normally we would not break the bank on luxuries; the kids would earn them as special treats. But these are not normal times. Plus, Older Kid normally would have had a small job to earn spending money for these goods — in her case, fancy hand-dyed yarn.
So do we relax our budget and do whatever we can to keep the kids happy? Or … other?
— Not Normal Times
Not Normal Times: If you’re able, then, yes.
Compensating for all the ways the world suddenly said “no,” by saying “yes” wherever you responsibly can, is a reasonable response to crisis conditions. The fact that your kids have found ways to be creative and productive makes it an easy “yes.”
Even without a pandemic, I'd say creative, productive, challenging pursuits justify wallet-opening, as you're able.
If money is tight, then a non-monetary way to show support is to invite them into the conversations about financing their hobbies. Brainstorm ways they can earn money, use cheaper materials, or source them creatively — resale, for example. Older Kid can dye her own yarn, maybe, lowering your costs and increasing her range. Materials and methods are just an Internet away.
Re: Hobbies: Think about all the money you didn’t spend by being stuck at home all last year — sports registration, prom dresses, summer camps, even birthday parties, trips to the zoo, admission to the water park, karate lessons, music lessons, etc. I think it’s reasonable for that money to go to the kids.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Great point, thank you.
But, oh, that list. Devastating.