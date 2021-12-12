I feel very strongly that I don't want the same for my ex and myself. It was a terrible marriage. He used to text, email, and occasionally call for a few years, but I rarely hear from him now, and this is fine with me. My husband thinks it's strange that we don't communicate at all anymore.
I know I'll probably have to be in the same room with him in the future, and that's fine, but am I under any obligation to be in contact with him until then? I got a new cellphone number last year and did not bother to tell him. He tried to contact me recently and had to relay the message to our daughter since he could not get through.
Is this okay? Must I give him a way to contact me directly? I don’t wanna.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: I am reasonably confident the daughter who grew up amid her parents’ terrible marriage and launched her adulthood amid their divorce gave some thought to being her parents’ messenger pigeon recently, and decided she doesn’t wanna.
Your ex tried you once in roughly a year. Yes? That seems pretty respectful of your wish not to be a part of his life anymore.
But if you’re unhappy to have any frequency of calls above zero annually, and/or if the idea he can reach you at any time feels intolerable, then give your ex your husband’s number to use in case he needs to get in touch with you. Presumably your husband will consent to that, since he’s open to having your ex stay in touch.
Dear Carolyn: My partner has this habit of telling me everything their mother says about me. Now, they are putting their mom on speakerphone so that I can hear it firsthand and am told to deliver news this way.
I got a new job offer that the partner wasn’t happy about; they called their mom, put her on speakerphone, and then said, “Go ahead, tell her your big news.”
I was honestly kinda taken aback by this. I asked, “Are you using your mom to do your dirty work of saying nasty, hurtful things to me?” They said no, of course not, they just thought it was important I heard what she said/thought.
I’m at a loss, is this normal?
— Telephone Game, Speakerphone Edition
Telephone Game, Speakerphone Edition: This seems like a good time for a reminder that something doesn’t have to be abnormal for you to dislike it. If it bothers you, then it bothers you. If you don’t want to take part, then you don’t have to take part (with the usual death-and-taxes exceptions).
As it happens, what your partner is doing is abusive — ambushing you, judging you, saying “nasty, hurtful things.” Even without the critical edge, though, it's unhealthy. You have a relationship with your partner, one to one. Your partner has a relationship with their mom, one to one. You have a relationship with their mother, one to one. Such as it is.
You can all talk, dine, hang out, celebrate, irritate each other as a group, but every group is just a collection of one-to-one connections.
Your partner's actions push that one-to-one through a third person, erasing boundaries and enmeshing you all. They're playing messenger for their mom's business to you, and clearly they're relaying your stuff to their mom — but mostly this is about using their mom to talk to you. You nailed that yourself, they're outsourcing “the dirty work.”
You have an important amount of control in this situation that can keep it from ever happening again: You can leave.
If you think this is fixable and choose to stay, then you can merely opt out. Like this:
Partner [putting Ma on speaker]: “Go ahead, tell her your big news.”
You: “No, thanks” [leaving room].
You also needn't sit through recitations of everything their mother says about you. Ever again. “Thanks, I don't want to hear these conversations anymore. Your mom and I can talk if we have things to say.” They either accept and respect this, or you reassess whether this is fixable.
Whomever you’re with, these skills will serve you well: understanding where the lines are between your business and someone else’s, and declining to participate when people cross them. It’s hard but gets easier with practice, faster with therapy.
Don’t waste your practice (or time, or life) on someone unkind, though — and please see how unkindly your partner treats you. It needn’t be abusive to justify getting out; disliking it is enough.