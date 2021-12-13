Decades have passed. My grandfather died six years after she did, after being hospitalized on a trip to China. The postage stamp has been a blessing — a time to reflect on my grandmother’s life and talk to my parents about their memories. But it’s been hard sometimes to keep up the facade of endless enthusiasm about honoring her. I don’t want to have to learn about her from history books. I just want to hold her hand again and ask her to tell me what it was like: the ride across the ocean, the immeasurable sacrifice, the war, the rush of the Wu experiment, the singular thrill of discovery.