Wallace says it was startling to catch a glimpse of his hero in her youth. He compared it to seeing a picture of Queen Elizabeth II as a young woman. The photo, taken in 1973, was submitted to Cherlise by one of Nedd’s family members. “I’m looking at this woman and her eyes are gripping, her hair is gorgeous,” he says. “Her skin is flawless. You can never contextualize that they used to be 20-something years old. They wore Afros. They wore sleeveless tank-top outfits and bell bottoms.”