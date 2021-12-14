In one photo, taken on instant film sometime in the 1990s, her mom is holding her smiling sister in a high stool while Cherlise is standing on the right surrounded by other family members. It is her favorite.
“My father passed away. My grandmother passed away. My aunt. Everyone has gone and when I’m looking at [photos] it’s never enough. I want more but we can’t go back and get more,” Cherlise says.
So it was disappointing when, as an adult, she searched Jacksonville, Fla.’s online archives for information about the Blodgett Homes, a public housing complex where she spent the first three years of her life. Compared with other parts of town, Cherlise couldn’t find many historical pictures. And instead of the memories of a place where she spent “some of the best times of my life,” Cherlise found stories about an unfamiliar crime-ridden neighborhood.
That was the moment Cherlise says she decided to launch what is now Black Archives, pulling together historical images collected from public libraries and other archives that tell a story of ordinary Black lives.
There were already places to find images of Black grief — newspapers filled with photos of police shooting and murder victims — or Black excellence — Beyoncé's Instagram. But Cherlise didn’t want the nuance to get lost. Black people go to church, high school proms and county fairs just like everyone else.
“I wanted to present the ordinary life,” Cherlise says. “Black mediocrity is still exceptional, right? It’s still worthy of documentation and still worthy of being highlighted from an archive.”
The account is part of a growing movement of Black creatives who, through film, television and art, are attempting to shatter narrow perceptions of Black existence. For instance, Netflix’s new western “The Harder They Fall” features an all-Black cast set in the late 1800s but isn’t making an explicit point about racism. It’s “not a Black western in the same way that ‘Unforgiven’ is not a White western,” director Jeymes Samuel recently told The Washington Post. “They’re just westerns.”
“I appreciate that narrative about suffering, but it’s either the stereotypical, or the tragedy and pathos,” says Dwandalyn Reece, a curator for National Museum of African American History and Culture. But those simple narratives can lead to “demeaning and oppressive” objectification, she said.
“What artists and what people are trying to do is counter those narratives and show Black people as universal in a way, as having the same types of complex experiences that anyone else has,” says Reece.
In 2010, Cherlise’s childhood obsession found an outlet when she launched a Tumblr page, Lost in Urbanism. She started by uploading a few family photos. The response was slow at first and not all of the early posts were even related to Black history. (A few pictures from the first month highlight her fascination with the Beatles.) But slowly she began to build up a following. So much so that singer Frank Ocean began reposting the Tumblr posts.
In 2015, Cherlise moved to Instagram and began scouring the digital collections of public libraries and taking submissions from users. Some of the photos date back to the 1930s or are as recent as the 1990s. As she reviews the images Charlise says she asks herself whether it reflects an everyday relatable moment — if the human side of the people in the photo is apparent.
Couples wearing Coogi sweaters and skintight bodysuits pose for a “Pavilion Fashion Show at The Stardust Lounge” in Michigan while 1990s R&B plays above the din of camera clicks. A marching band strolls to a drum line cadence on Friday night in Durham, N.C. These are moments Cherlise wants users to connect with when they pick up their phones.
That is where Brandon Wallace opened his Instagram app one day two years ago and stumbled upon a startling image: a photo of a young Afroed Black woman standing beneath a tree on a sunny New York City street.
“I had this gaping mouth,” he says. “My jaw could not close.”
He instantly recognized the women as Ann Gaskins Nedd, his former mentor and professor at Bowie State University, a woman he described as a “larger than life” figure. When she died in 2015, it was “like losing a mother,” Wallace says.
She offered guidance throughout college and sometimes financial support when he didn’t know where his next meal was coming from. She continued mentoring Wallace as his own teaching career grew, up until her death.
“She was the perfect teacher,” he says. “She was the first person in the whole world who made me feel special.”
Wallace says it was startling to catch a glimpse of his hero in her youth. He compared it to seeing a picture of Queen Elizabeth II as a young woman. The photo, taken in 1973, was submitted to Cherlise by one of Nedd’s family members. “I’m looking at this woman and her eyes are gripping, her hair is gorgeous,” he says. “Her skin is flawless. You can never contextualize that they used to be 20-something years old. They wore Afros. They wore sleeveless tank-top outfits and bell bottoms.”
Other followers have stumbled upon familiar images of loved ones and filled in gaps on their backstory. One Facebook user commented that a boy holding an alligator in a 1960 photo (from the East Carolina University digital collection) was indeed her uncle. He’d found the alligator in a ditch by her grandparents’ house. “Believe it or not that young man is my uncle James Keyes it’s an alligator he found in the ditch by my Grandparents house!” the woman wrote.
In 2019, just before the pandemic, Cherlise quit her mortgage industry job and “took a leap,” making the site her full-time job. Black Archives now has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram and three employees.
Black Archives’ greatest service may be serving as a respite from Black grief, a palate cleanser of the infinite doom scroll of a global pandemic and months of social unrest following the murder of George Floyd.
That was the case when Mike Johnson, an arts graduate who now leads digital strategy for CAA Brand Consulting, came across the account in summer 2020 and signed her as a client. For Johnson, the images were so evocative they could “make you smell cigarette smoke mixed with ham hocks from your grandmother’s kitchen.”
Since April, Black Archives has been curating photo collections for Getty Images, compiled from the company’s library of photos. And in January it provided footage for a digital ad campaign for the Amazon Prime movie “Sylvie’s Love.”
What started as a simple reflection onCherlise’s family’s story has grown into a mission to shape the public image of Black culture.
Cherlise says it’s not anyone’s fault that the Florida archives that spurred her quest didn’t include photos that reflect her childhood memories. . “They can only digitize what they either have through donations or could acquire,” she says. “But I can critique who thought it wasn’t important to document a community, or to label a community as one thing and not take the time to see if there’s something else there.”