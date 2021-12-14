Rapaport was sent to several concentration camps during the war, and she watched as her immediate family perished in a gas chamber, she told her daughters. Somehow, she was spared, and once she was liberated in 1945, she moved to Austria. Rapaport never knew what happened to her baby.
In Austria, she met her husband, who was also a Holocaust survivor. They married before emigrating to America in 1949 with their two daughters, Dena and Jean.
The couple spoke little of their experience in the war, especially not to their children, whom they raised in Canton, Ohio, and advised to keep their Jewish identity a secret. But their mother remained devastated over Eva.
“She spent her whole life looking for this child,” said Morris, 73. “It affected her mentally really badly.”
Over the years, Rapaport took multiple trips to orphanages in Germany, on a quest for information about her beloved Eva. Despite her persistence, her lifelong search yielded no information.
She had a single photograph of her firstborn child that she sometimes slept with, her daughters recalled. She would cradle the black-and-white framed image tightly in her arms, like a baby. In it, both mother and baby look healthy and cared for, so it is possible it was taken before Rapaport was shipped to a concentration camp, or perhaps mother and daughter were both released from the camp, at least for a time.
Before their mother died in 1998, Morris and Gearhart vowed to continue looking for their older sister. They scoured death records and online databases, and went to the Red Cross seeking answers.
“For our entire lives, we were curious. We wanted to know where Eva was, who Eva was,” said Gearhart, 74. “We didn’t know where to even begin.”
As was the case with their mother’s search efforts, they had little luck. They assumed Eva had not survived the war.
One spring day, though, everything changed.
The sisters had done a DNA test last year and in April received an email from MyHeritage, a genealogy platform, confirming they had a genetic match with a woman in Britain who was probably their niece.
Across the ocean, Clare Reay, 53, their supposed niece, received a matching email.
Best friends separated in the Holocaust just reunited. They were ‘laughing like they were still 9 years old,’ family said.
At first, Reay was skeptical, since “it was always the case that my mom didn’t have any family,” she said.
Her mother, Evelyn Reay, knew next to nothing about her infancy or roots. All she had was one weathered document, claiming that her birth name was Chava — the Hebrew equivalent of Eva — and that she was born in 1945 in the concentration camp Bergen-Belsen.
Evelyn Reay never knew her own birthday or who her biological father was. She was adopted when she was about 7 years old from an orphanage in Israel by a Jewish couple based in Britain. She believed that her birth family had probably died in the Holocaust.
Despite her doubts that they were still alive, “she tried to find out as much information as possible, but there was always a closed door,” Reay said, adding that her mother had died in 2014 of pancreatic cancer.
Reay was wary about the DNA match, she said, and her possible aunts felt the same way.
Given that neither she nor Gearhart had ever left America since they arrived as young children, the prospect of having a niece in Britain felt “pretty inconceivable, to say the least,” Morris said.
But their shared doubts abruptly diminished when they traded photos. The similarities between their mother, Dora, and her presumed daughter, Eva, were striking.
“Everything about them was almost identical,” Morris said. “It was breathtaking.”
As the three women talked over the phone, they realized that the late mother and daughter had more in common than just their physical appearance.
“There are so many likenesses. It is amazing,” Gearhart said.
Rapaport’s daughters described their mother as fun and glamorous, with an infectious personality and a love of sparkles and dancing.
Her daughter Eva — or Evelyn, as she was later known — was much the same, they discovered.
“She wasn’t a very good cook, she wasn’t a very good housekeeper, but she was someone you wanted to be around all the time,” Reay said, describing her mother. “She was great fun.”
Morris, Gearhart and Reay were elated to be connected.
“I never thought we would have the ability to find my mother’s family,” Gearhart said.
“I can’t even tell you what it means to us, just the fact that we actually got to find her,” her sister added.
While they had numerous phone calls and text exchanges, they didn’t see each other virtually until an emotional Zoom interview was facilitated by the “Today” show in June 2020.
From then on, the women had regular video calls and quickly got to know one another and their families, including Reay’s three siblings and their children, plus Morris and Gearhart’s younger brother, and the four children between them.
During their calls, Reay finally learned what had happened to her maternal grandmother.
“There are some discrepancies with the dates and several other things,” Morris explained, adding that it’s not clear why the document stated that Evelyn Reay was born in 1945 in Bergen-Belsen, but it’s possible that the information was falsified to help her get adopted.
The details didn’t matter, though.
“There are still so many unanswered questions, but we are a lot further forward than we ever thought we would be,” Reay said.
The clear familial connection, the women explained, was more than enough to satisfy them. Their bond was so strong, even from a distance, they said, and they desperately longed to meet in person.
Although pandemic restrictions made it difficult to plan a cross-continental trip, on Nov. 13, Reay traveled with her husband from England to Ohio to surprise her long-lost aunts. On a snowy Saturday, she knocked on Gearhart’s front door.
“Oh my gosh!” Gearhart gasped, her hands pressed against her cheeks. “I can’t believe it!”
“What are you doing here?!” Morris exclaimed.
The three women embraced for a long, tearful group hug.
“They were totally stunned, which is what I wanted,” Reay said. “I think they were genuinely delighted.”
As was she. Reay called the experience of meeting her aunts in person “one of the highlights of my life.”
“It was the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me,” echoed Morris, who plans to visit Britain with her sister to meet the rest of the extended family. “From the moment she stepped in the door, and we hugged her, it was like she belonged.”
Morris’s and Gearhart’s children helped coordinate the surprise, alongside staff at MyHeritage, who were instrumental in arranging the reunion.
“The Holocaust is considered a black hole for many when it comes to researching their family history,” said Nitay Elboym, a researcher at MyHeritage, who was involved in cracking the case. “Stories like these are why we do what we do.”
The women spent two weeks together, during which they shared a Thanksgiving meal, went sightseeing, met other family members and shared stories.
“It was everything I expected and more,” Reay remarked.
Her only complaint, she said, is that “it just went by far too fast.”
That and, of course, the fact that her mother wasn’t alive to witness the entirely unexpected — though long dreamed of — family reunion.
“It’s incredibly bittersweet,” Reay said between tears. “She should be here for this.”
Still, more than 75 years after a mother and daughter were tragically torn apart, their lineage is, at long last, inextricably linked again.
“The only thing I wish for is that they’re together in heaven,” Morris said. “And that they know we finally found each other.”
Read more:
Have a story for Inspired Life? Here’s how to submit.