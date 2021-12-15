Reynolds-Parker became an institution of sorts, and the campus Black Cultural Center was named after her in 2019, seven years after she had retired.
Now her former students have gotten together to return the love she showed them by donating funds to help her realize her long-held dream: becoming a homeowner.
“Lyllye’s dream was to own a home before her life was over, and I knew this was something we could make happen because everybody would want to help,” said Mo Young, a 2002 graduate of the university, who learned earlier this year that her favorite college counselor had tried for years to save enough for a down payment on her first home.
Reynolds-Parker, 75, has stayed in touch with many of the students she advised over nearly 20 years, and some who have moved away often visit her when they’re in Eugene, said Young.
“Helping her to buy a house was the right thing to do for many reasons,” said Young, 41, who works as a community public-health supervisor in Eugene.
Reynolds-Parker made her office a refuge for students because she understood what it was like to be on the margins. As the first Black baby born in a Eugene hospital in 1946, her birth certificate says her parents were White because Black people were not allowed to give birth at the hospital. That was the beginning of decades of the systemic discrimination and oppression she faced.
Parker-Reynolds said her story goes back to 1941 when her parents, Sam and Mattie Reynolds, moved to Eugene from Shreveport, La.
“My dad worked as a gandy dancer for the Southern Pacific Railroad, and he was in search of a better life,” she said, using an old term for railroad worker. “It was illegal for Black people to live in the city limits in Eugene, so my parents went to a place called ‘Across the Bridge.’ They were the third Black family to move to the area.”
Her parents raised 11 children and were eventually forced to move again when the city decided to raze their community for a new bridge, Reynolds-Parker recalled.
“We could still not live in the city, so we were put west of town in a flood zone with no running water or indoor [bathroom] facilities,” she said. “My older sisters and brother would help our dad haul water a mile-and-a-half from a service station.”
Most Black women gave birth in clinics or at home with help from midwives because they were not allowed inside city hospitals, said Reynolds-Parker. She became the first Black child born at the hospital in Eugene, thanks to her mother’s doctor, who accompanied her there, she said.
“On my birth certificate, he wrote that my parents were White,” she recalled. “Because Eugene was the Oregon seat of the Ku Klux Klan, he did it to protect the hospital and my mother.”
After Reynolds-Parker graduated from high school in 1964, she became a hairstylist because she was told she had no chance of becoming a lawyer, she said.
“It was my dream to be the next Thurgood Marshall, but I was told it wasn’t possible,” she said, recalling her admiration for the civil rights leader and first Black Supreme Court associate justice.
“I remember telling myself, ‘Someday, if I’m ever in the position to do it, I’m going to tell every little Black girl you can be whatever you want to be,” she added.
Reynolds-Parker was married for a short time and raised two children and a grandchild on her own, she said, but she never lost sight of her goal to go to college.
In 1986, she said, she enrolled at the University of Oregon at age 40 and majored in sociology. Then after graduating in 1991, she returned to the campus three years later as an academic adviser with a focus on helping multicultural students.
The students she counseled soon discovered that her door was always open. And so was her heart.
Mo Young’s brother, David Young, 41, said he was diagnosed and treated for mental illness shortly before his freshman year at the University of Oregon. Reynolds-Parker helped him learn how to trust people and let them inside his life, he said.
“I call her Aunt Lyllye,” said Young, who now works at the behavioral health inpatient hospital in Eugene where he was a patient 20 years ago. “She was the family I needed [as I learned] how to trust.”
“Aunt Lyllye showed me that I can do anything,” added Young. “Because of her, I gradually came to believe that I could live a life free from prisons, mental institutions and even death. I am forever indebted in gratitude.”
Young chipped in what he could toward a house for Reynolds-Parker, as did Maceo Persson, who graduated in 2006 from the University of Oregon with a degree in ethnic studies and now does community coronavirus-prevention work in San Francisco.
Persson, 39, is transgender. He said he was transitioning and having a difficult time with his family when he went to see Reynolds-Parker as an undergraduate student.
“She took me under her wing and became my campus mom,” he said. “She shared her own struggles and ultimately became the catalyst for my family accepting me for who I am. Ms. Lyllye has given so much hope and love — how could we not give back to her now?”
Thousands of people in Eugene and beyond donated what they could to her house fund after Mo Young and Emily Yates, who works for the Homes for Good housing authority in Oregon started a “Thank You, Ms. Lyllye” fundraiser this year on Facebook.
The women thought they might bring in $20,000 to help with a down payment on a house, said Yates. Instead they ended up with $75,000 after the community rallied. The Eugene Emeralds minor league baseball team held a fundraiser, kids emptied their piggy banks, and florists and area artists donated items to sell.
“Somebody sent a check for $10,000, and a 7-year-old girl gave $5,” said Young. “Everyone wanted to chip in.”
It was ultimately enough for Reynolds-Parker to add to her savings and put down a large down payment on a $290,000, two-bedroom and two-bathroom home outside Eugene in November. She hopes to move in before Christmas with her 79-year-old sister, said Yates.
Yates said she and Young recently started a GoFundMe page to help pay down the mortgage even further for Reynolds-Parker, because so many people still want to help.
“There is no one more deserving, and people feel compelled to help when they hear Lyllye’s story,” she said.
Decades of financial inequity, segregation and racism played a large role in preventing Reynolds-Parker’s family and other Black Americans from accumulating wealth, added Young.
She noted that U.S. Census Bureau statistics from 2020 show that 44 percent of Black Americans own homes compared to 74 percent of Whites. “Black people couldn’t own a home in Eugene for many years, even if they had money,” she said. “It’s past time to make that right.”
Reynolds-Parker said she probably would never have made public her dream to own a home if not for the efforts of Young and Yates.
“When Mo told me she’d like to have a fundraiser to help me buy a house, I told her I’d have to think about it, because I didn’t want anybody thinking I’m out here begging for money,” she said. “But then she said something that helped me to put my pride aside,” she added. “Mo said, ‘It’s not begging, it’s honoring — for all you have done.’ ”
She said the generosity of the community affirms her belief that there is more good in the world than bad.
“I’m overwhelmed — I never dreamed that something this big and wonderful could happen to me,” she said. “My parents taught me how important it is to make a difference. It’s nice to know that so many think that I did.”
