Last week, as Jones watched the first two episodes of “And Just Like That …,” she thought about how much has changed — in her life and in the world — in the past 20 years. “When I was in my 30s, I went to baby showers and weddings,” Jones recalls, “and now I go to funerals. It’s sad, but it’s life.” Her partner had a heart attack eight years ago, and now she thinks about the nearness of death on a daily basis. Unlike many fans, Jones does not fault Carrie for choosing one final embrace over calling 911. “I think she wanted to have her last moments with him in her arms. It was sad, but it was beautifully sad,” Jones says. “To have your partner die in your arms is maybe better than dying alone.”