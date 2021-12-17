(And if you’re still stumped, we’re biased but we think a Washington Post digital subscription would make a great gift. You can give a year of access today for just $9.99.)
Thoughtful actions
“The best last-minute gift I ever gave came about one year when I was almost flat broke. Having no money to buy presents, instead I gave out handwritten/colored certificates for my time and talent: an evening of babysitting; help cleaning out a storage unit; running errands; whatever the recipient(s) needed. Not one of those certificates went unspent. Everyone was appreciative. Doesn’t get any better than that.” — Lynn, Minnesota
“35 years ago I had just arrived in Norway and was going to celebrate Christmas with my boyfriend’s family. I couldn’t speak Norwegian, didn’t know anyone in the family and had no idea what kind of gifts they gave each other. So I took out my Norwegian-English dictionary and found translations to six words that I thought were meaningful, words like ‘nevertheless’ and ‘also’ and ‘if.’ I wrote these in calligraphy, each Norwegian word on a slip of paper, ‘packed’ each of the slips in envelopes and presented them as ‘gifts’ for Christmas and the coming year. We had nice conversations (in English) about each word and they each took their special word home to live with and ponder over for a year. We are still a family.” — Corinna, Norway
“My daughter made 100 cards with 100 things she loves about me. I’ve kept those cards for over 10 years and look at them whenever I’m feeling like I’m not quite nailing the parenting thing. They always cheer me up and make me realize I’m doing a better job overall than I realize. It’s the best gift I’ve ever received.” — Rebecca, Alabama
“We were living in NYC, and it was our first Christmas together after being married. My husband gave me a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. At first, I was indignant. Even though I grew up in New England and love DD coffee, an impersonal gift card is what I expect from a co-worker, not my husband. However, he quickly said, ‘Endless walks and conversations fueled by coffee is the best part of life with you.’ I swooned. We just celebrated our 10-year anniversary, and we still stop at DD before every walk together.” — Charanya, Connecticut
From the home
“Miso butter for neighbors and friends who kept dropping by unannounced with gifts. It took like 6 ingredients and an hour to make 12 ‘rolls’ of miso butter. Meanwhile, my wife typed up and printed a little 'wrapper’ that had 6 suggested uses. People still talk about it.” — Gary, Louisiana
“I dug up a white peony from my garden, put in a bag and placed it in a wine bag to give to a great friend and host of a holiday party. Every spring, she sends me a picture of the beautiful flowers from that plant.” — Margaret, Massachusetts
Memories they’ll cherish
“I just couldn’t think of what to give my mom the first Christmas after my dad died. At the last minute, I wrote in a card, ‘I’m going to take you on a trip, wherever you want to go, and I will accompany you and pay for it.’ She burst into tears (very uncharacteristic) and hugged me tight for five minutes. She chose Boston, calling it her ‘last hurrah’ and telling me the best part was having something to look forward to all winter. I picked a hotel right on the Freedom Trail for April. When we arrived, we were delighted to discover the restaurant attached was called ‘The Last Hurrah!’ It was perfect for her as a history buff who read all the biographies of John or Abigail Adams.” — Carol, Wisconsin
“When one of my sons was little, we had purchased a gift for him that he really wanted. I had gotten it early and hid it so well, that when it came to bringing out gifts on Christmas eve and morning, I couldn’t remember where I hid it. Such is the life in the holiday season for a young mom. When I finally realized where it was, it was the next day and a little late for Santa to be bringing it. So I put it in up on the roof, and had the neighbors call and say they saw something by the chimney that must have fallen out of Santa’s bag. It was joyful to climb onto the roof and emerge with the toy my son really wanted. He believed in Santa long after his peers were skeptical.” — Greta, California
“A gift certificate for a hot-air balloon experience. My adventurous mother (who didn’t need more stuff) loved it. The real surprise was that my conservative dad decided to leave his comfort zone and go along for the ride. It became a cherished memory for both of them.” — Susan, Washington
Easy to find
“Postage stamps. Not only are they forever, they are gorgeous these days. Picking a smaller post office or ordering online means you get the best selection. Order up several sheets in advance, so you have them at the ready should you need them. Easy to mail, always needed. You could even add a box of lovely cards to go with.” — Susan, Oregon
“The best last-minute gift I’ve ever given was a newspaper subscription. To my parents. I signed them up online for a Sunday subscription to one of the more expensive papers. I picked up a physical copy on the way over to their house, stuck it in a gift bag, and gave them a year of Sunday reading. They enjoyed it, and it’s honestly the gift I wish someone would give me!” — Meg, Pennsylvania
“The best gift I ever received was from my godmother, probably when I was about 12. She had forgotten about my birthday, and when she remembered, went to a bakery and bought one of each of all of the pretty cookies and little cakes. I shared it and ate it for about a week, as I recall. I just thought it was a great gift, I didn’t know about the forgetting part until years later.” — Danielle, Germany
Time together
“My dad’s 80th birthday was on Nov. 3. To celebrate it, my cousin organized a Zoom call on a Friday morning (EST) with her family in Atlanta, her mom, my brother’s family in Ashburn, Va., our parents outside of Seoul and my wife and me in Seoul. We didn’t know what to buy, but I did write my dad a letter as a gift which we (that is, my wife and I) gave when we visited my parents later that afternoon. Although I didn’t actually see him cry, it was clear he did when he got up and stepped away for a moment. The Zoom call and my letter were the best last-minute gifts we ever gave.” — Peter, Seoul
“The best last-minute gift I gave to myself! I decided to travel to Vermont to visit my oldest living sister. The journey was hard at 66 but all worth the time with my sister. She took me to see the covered bridges I’ve always seen on TV and dreamed of, mountains so green and grand, farms, ducks, Lake Champlain and markets with warm kind people! It was the best gift a girl from Kansas could give herself.” — Teresa, Kansas
