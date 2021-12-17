“When one of my sons was little, we had purchased a gift for him that he really wanted. I had gotten it early and hid it so well, that when it came to bringing out gifts on Christmas eve and morning, I couldn’t remember where I hid it. Such is the life in the holiday season for a young mom. When I finally realized where it was, it was the next day and a little late for Santa to be bringing it. So I put it in up on the roof, and had the neighbors call and say they saw something by the chimney that must have fallen out of Santa’s bag. It was joyful to climb onto the roof and emerge with the toy my son really wanted. He believed in Santa long after his peers were skeptical.” — Greta, California