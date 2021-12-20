It was my first week as the Georgia senator’s driver, a job I leaped at after interning in Isakson’s office. I was 22, still learning his preferences, afraid to disappoint.
The job came with basic yet crucial responsibilities: Don’t be late, and for the love of God, double-triple-check what airport your boss is flying out of. (I heard of one driver dropping his boss off at Dulles when it was supposed to be Reagan. I also heard that he didn’t last long.) It came with perks, too, including getting to tag along to lots of events on Official Washington’s social circuit, and a license plate that let you park almost anywhere (including near the terminal at Reagan National Airport).
Most importantly, it meant a chance to soak up more than four decades’ worth of political wisdom that they didn’t teach in my undergraduate poli-sci courses.
He was an understated, unassuming gentleman — he cared little about getting credit for his achievements, sometimes to the frustration of his staff — who had a folksy habit of dispensing his wisdom via “Johnnyisms,” delivered in his lilting southern accent.
When someone refused to learn a lesson after getting burned: “There’s no education in the second kick of a mule.”
When two sides refused to take a good deal: “They’re sitting on a ham sandwich, starving to death.”
But those most familiar with him knew his potential sphere of influence was divided into two camps: “Friends and future friends.”
If you aren’t from Georgia or don’t follow politics closely you probably didn’t know who Johnny Isakson was, or that he died on Sunday, at age 76, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. I found out from a text thread with some friends, a few who also happened to be his former drivers.
He was a loyal Republican team player who nevertheless relished reaching across the aisle to cut deals and bragged about his relationships with Democrats. He was well-liked among his colleagues — his annual bipartisan barbecue lunch became one of the most-anticipated Hill events of the year — despite serving on the Senate Ethics Committee, which lawmakers consider the hall monitor of Congress.
His openness and interest in people sometimes took him places where other Republicans might not have been as comfortable, like the pulpit of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration. On those visits to Ebenezer, Isakson befriended the pastor, Raphael G. Warnock, who now occupies his former Senate seat. “He was an upstanding elected official, and an even better man," Warnock, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I will miss him.”
The first time I picked him up for an early morning appointment I must have set a dozen alarms, terrified I’d oversleep. When I arrived, Isakson — who, by the way, was a multimillionaire real estate executive in addition to being a senator — seemed almost apologetic, as if he were imposing on a friend for the ride.
When other senators made their drivers idle their cars outside, Isakson would often invite his in, even once having the Secret Service scramble because he insisted that his driver be allowed into the White House. I only learned afterward that he could have done without me playing so much Jimi Hendrix in the car.
That summer I drove him was not a political education in the way you might think. He didn’t dictate political commandments. In fact, nothing made his eyes glaze over faster than overtly trying to talk politics in the car. He was far more animated talking about whether the Braves could reach their former glory or if the University of Georgia football team would win the Southeastern Conference.
Like the most-talented politicians, Isakson had an uncanny knack for making people feel special by remembering small details about those around him. Example: In the spring of 2007, when I was a lowly intern, I was incredibly excited about a Capitol Hill reception put on by the Southern Shrimp Alliance. On the ride over with Isakson, I wouldn’t shut up about how much I was going to eat. I was planning to stuff my face and maybe even my coat pockets, Strom Thurmond-style, before waddling over to dollar beer night at the Pour House. This amused the senator to no end. From then on anytime I saw him, he asked if I’d had any shrimp recently.
Up until my time with Johnny, I had only experienced politicians as fastidious haircuts in dark suits. Sen. Isakson taught me that some of them are actual human beings. And that means they are sometimes wrong. Like the time he swore up and down that Bobby “Blue” Bland wrote "Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” when everyone knows it was Otis Redding.
When he retired at the end of 2019, civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) gave Isakson a farewell speech in which he spoke admiringly of the senator and thanked him for his friendship. It was a full-circle moment, considering Lewis was the one who introduced him on the House floor in 1999 after Isakson won his special election. After praising his congressional colleague, Lewis walked across the aisle to hug him. “I will come over to meet you, brother.”
Around that time I attended a farewell reception for Isakson where Georgia politicians took turns heaping praise on Johnny for his personal kindness, his thoughtfulness and his willingness to work with people who were not members of his political tribe.
This was on the eve of the first Donald Trump impeachment trial, 14 months before he was impeached again for inciting his supporters to attack Congress (followed by an acquittal in the Senate). Comity, friendliness, humility, quietly working to build influence — the qualities that directed Johnny Isakson’s approach to politics were not exactly on the rise, even if people still said they found them admirable.
That night, I went to greet him for what would turn out to be the last time. Before I could even reach for his hand, he asked me, “You had any fried shrimp lately?”
Sadly, I had not.