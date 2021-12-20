Like the most-talented politicians, Isakson had an uncanny knack for making people feel special by remembering small details about those around him. Example: In the spring of 2007, when I was a lowly intern, I was incredibly excited about a Capitol Hill reception put on by the Southern Shrimp Alliance. On the ride over with Isakson, I wouldn’t shut up about how much I was going to eat. I was planning to stuff my face and maybe even my coat pockets, Strom Thurmond-style, before waddling over to dollar beer night at the Pour House. This amused the senator to no end. From then on anytime I saw him, he asked if I’d had any shrimp recently.