How much did MasterClass pay for almost six hours of Clintonian content? MasterClass, established in 2015 as a private company, does not impart such knowledge, but appears to be thriving enough to almost double its content in the past two years. Though the Clintons do plenty of philanthropy and are greatly invested in their legacy, their talk is not cheap. From February 2001 to May 2016, the couple raked in more than $153 million in speaking fees, according to a CNN analysis. On the other hand, they really, really like to talk. They gave 729 paid speeches during those years, and so many others gratis during their many campaigns.