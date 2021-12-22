I’d first met Sister Esther 10 years earlier when I was a student in one of her sociology classes at Edgewood College in Madison. Kristil was 3 years old at the time, and, with no child care, I sometimes took her to class. Sister Esther was understanding and would bring coloring books and treats to occupy Kristil. Often, I’d visit Sister Esther in her office to discuss an assignment and end up staying for hours as we got lost in conversation. I loved hearing about her early life and how she became a nun. She’d been an only child, and when her father died when she was young, her mom became a single parent like me.