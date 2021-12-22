“It’s a game of inches,” says Jeremy Faust, an emergency room physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He argued that Biden can’t hope to sway those hostile to vaccines, but she can hope to reach the “movable middle.” That is, those putting off their vaccine like a trip to the dentist, or those feeling hesitant until they learn more about the shot. Even if a visit from the first lady only spurs a few people to get vaccinated, “it’s a big, big deal,” says Faust, “because if you look at the data, people who have seen their friends and family get it have decided that that was enough for them.” That can create a word-of-mouth snowball chain reaction.