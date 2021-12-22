But lately, a whiff of anxiety has sneaked into her sermons, and she sometimes slips into a hard sell, like she’s hawking an elixir to gold miners in 1850s California.
“Now, I’m excited that you have another way to keep your family safe! A vaccine for children 5 and older!” she said in Milwaukee. “It’s not just another way to protect your kids against covid-19. It’s the best way.”
She practically implores parents: Come on down! “So make it a family event and get your booster as well. … Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. God bless you. Get vaccinated.”
Since March, the first lady has been the administration’s leading ambassador promoting the vaccine — taking her difficult pitch not only to major cities, but also some of the most conservative and Biden-hostile places in the country. And her appeals have become more and more urgent.
Last week, the U.S. passed 800,000 deaths from the pandemic. The fast-spreading omicron variant is disrupting holiday plans and some experts in the U.S. anticipate overwhelmed hospitals and up to a million new cases a day by January. At year’s end, 61 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and only 30.8 percent have received a booster. The numbers among children are even grimmer — less than 20 percent vaccinated. “Almost everyone who has died from covid-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated. Unvaccinated,” President Biden said Tuesday in an address to the nation — perhaps playing the bad cop to his wife’s sunny pitches.
“I think there’s a sense of desperation in the White House, because they’re extraordinarily worried — and they should be — about a major winter surge with omicron,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, a Georgetown law professor who directs the World Health Organization’s center for global health law and stays in regular contact with the White House.
He says the administration is “deeply frustrated” with the rate of vaccinations in the country. White House officials have been watching omicron spread exponentially overseas and now in many U.S. cities, even as the president’s vaccine mandates on health care workers, federal contractors, and large businesses are mostly stalled in court battles. “We can see the tsunami coming,” Gostin said.
And then there are the political considerations. Joe Biden, who campaigned on his ability to end the pandemic, has been underwater in opinion polls for months, and he has presided over roughly as many coronavirus deaths as President Donald Trump. That isn’t promising as Democrats head into midterm elections next year.
Jill Biden’s persuasion campaign began in March, on Cesar Chavez Day, at the headquarters of United Farm Workers of America in Delano, Calif. She’s closing out the year having visited 35 states and 50 cities to sell her husband’s agenda, touting vaccines at nearly half of those stops. In friendlier territory, she has visited majority-minority neighborhoods in Harlem and New Mexico that were hit early and hard by the virus. But she has also frequented states such as Mississippi, Alabama and Alaska, where people are much more likely to resist vaccination and vote against her husband’s politics.
“It doesn’t matter to me, it doesn’t matter to Joe, whether we go into red states or blue states,” Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski the same day as her Wisconsin visit, saying she wants to be “a first lady for all Americans.” “You know, if someone’s sick, you don’t ask whether they’re Republican or Democrat. You just help them, right?” she said.
She has, however, been met with plenty of resistance. Visiting a vaccine clinic in West Virginia, she encountered signs like “244 years shot to hell in 100 days” and “West Virginia Did Not Choose Biden.” In Tampa, a woman wore a T-shirt reading, “Masks are slavery.” A speech she gave at a vaccination center in Phoenix later that month was partially drowned out by honking from protesters’ vehicles outside. And when Biden arrived at a school in Honolulu in July, she was met by around 20 Trump supporters holding signs like “No shots for tots” and “Protect Not Inject.”
They yelled “Go home!” and “Trump won!” at the motorcade.
Jill Biden’s passion for vaccination is undeniable, but what kind of difference is she making?
“When you see the wife of the most powerful person in the world get out of a car in 98-degree weather to come and talk to you about getting vaccinated … I don’t think you can underestimate the impact of that,” says Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious-disease expert, who accompanied her on several trips. As other experts told The Washington Post, the first lady’s cross-country tour is a signal that vaccines are a top priority for the president. It also doesn’t hurt that first ladies are almost always more popular than their husbands. People listen to them and trust them more.
“It’s a game of inches,” says Jeremy Faust, an emergency room physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He argued that Biden can’t hope to sway those hostile to vaccines, but she can hope to reach the “movable middle.” That is, those putting off their vaccine like a trip to the dentist, or those feeling hesitant until they learn more about the shot. Even if a visit from the first lady only spurs a few people to get vaccinated, “it’s a big, big deal,” says Faust, “because if you look at the data, people who have seen their friends and family get it have decided that that was enough for them.” That can create a word-of-mouth snowball chain reaction.
The White House did not provide numbers on how many people have gotten vaccinated after a Jill Biden event, but the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot has risen 40 percent since she started her tour in March, though it’s impossible to say what effect Biden’s tour had on the rise.
In Harlem, where she and Fauci visited a vaccination center in Abyssinian Baptist Church in June, the number of people coming in to get vaccinated rose noticeably after months of decline, says Linda Thompson, the church’s health ministry leader. An excited mother and daughter who had been delaying their vaccines came in saying they’d seen the first lady on TV. Thompson said they felt safer about getting the vaccine knowing the president’s wife was there.
Her visits can also boost the morale of front-line health-care workers exhausted by nearly two years of the pandemic. “Public health is tired. It’s really tired. And what she is doing is getting the team of people there to feel that [the administration] is behind them,” says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and a member of Biden’s pandemic task force during his transition into the White House.
And with the administration’s mandates bogged down in court, Biden’s evangelizing may be one of the only avenues they have left. “I’m not even sure that it will work,” says Gostin, unless perhaps among well-educated suburban moms who only needed a little push to get their families vaccinated.
Fauci cracks up recalling seeing the first lady’s powers of persuasion at a drive-through vaccination site in Kissimmee, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, near Orlando. While Biden was standing in the sweltering heat, a car pulled up with a mother driving her 17 year-old daughter to get the shot.
“We walked over to the car,” says Fauci, “and Jill said, ‘Hi guys, I’m Jill Biden. Just coming to say hi.” She leaned down to the open passenger-side window and within a few minutes had found out that the teenager’s mother also wanted to get vaccinated, but was delaying and hadn’t registered. Biden told her, “Let me worry about the paperwork.”
Fifteen minutes later, the mother was vaccinated, Fauci said. “It was such a great scene. … She’s driving her kid to get vaccinated. The next thing she knows, somebody’s sticking a needle in her arm. And Jill held her hand while they did that.”
In her first vaccine-touting stops, Biden made a point of visiting states in the South that had the lowest vaccination rates in the country, like Mississippi, when 35 percent of eligible adults had received one shot, and Tennessee and Arizona when that rate was around 40 — all in June. Six months later those rates have risen to 48, 57.3 and 64.5 percent, respectively.
More recently, Biden has focused on getting children vaccinated, and she and her touring partners are treading delicately given raw emotions over kids and the coronavirus in some parts of the country. She was accompanied on the Wisconsin trip by Vice President Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff and Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy. All three of them spoke about being parents themselves.
“They’re trying to project an apolitical, common sense, compassionate approach. It’s smart. You have to connect at the community level to get people to think about this,” says J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It’s important, he says, to acknowledge parents’ fears in places like Houston, where the large Hispanic population tends to be vaccine hesitant, and in Wisconsin, which is experiencing a dramatic surge.
At Texas Children’s in Houston, the largest pediatric hospital in the country, administrators say Biden’s visit in November boosted the morale of staff worn to their limits “It really gave all of us a renewed energy and lets us know that it’s not just us in this fight against the pandemic, but all layers of leadership and government,” says Tanya Hilliard, the nurse who leads the hospital’s vaccine clinics. Her staff couldn’t stop swapping stories about Biden’s visit for the rest of the week.
That same day, Bikram and Kanchan Singh were at the hospital getting shots for their 5-year-old triplets, Sahiba, Sohaila and Zorawar. Kanchan was nervous, she said, but felt better after hearing Biden speak. “That she’s going around, personally, all over the nation promoting the vaccines — it’s not just creating awareness, but on an emotional level, I think it makes a world of difference.”
“The first lady made this huge effort for us,” says Bikram, who’s since been spreading word of how well the triplets’ vaccinations went on Facebook and at barbecues with his Sikh Punjab community. “And we feel like we should at least reciprocate and pass on the good news that our kids are fine, nothing happened, they got vaccinated and now we feel secure about it.”
A representative for Texas Children’s Hospital said they had a spike of 1,000 appointments after Biden’s visit. The needle moved an inch. Only a hundred million or so to go.