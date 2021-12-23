Harrell, a native of St. Petersburg, Fla., moonlights as a singer, mostly of hip-hop, and goes by the stage name Lghtsknn Traumatized. He said he learned something about compassion after challenging experiences in own life — he had open-heart surgery when he was 13, and his father died five years later. He said his mother taught him to shake hands firmly, and look people in the eye and most of all, be kind.