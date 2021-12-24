A jab of pain tightened my chest. I stared at him, wondering what had happened in his life that left a stranger like me providing support during his final hours. I wondered about his life, his family, his sister. She’d been the one who’d made the request for a hospice vigil because she couldn’t be with her dying brother. I wondered what had kept her from being the one holding her brother’s hand on that very night. Was she unwell? She had to be old, too. Or maybe he was wicked and had no one in his life due to his own fault. But I looked at the elderly man lying in the hospital bed and couldn’t imagine him unkind. He looked like he had once been an English teacher. Perhaps he was a lifetime bachelor or a widow?