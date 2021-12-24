There are files elsewhere in the apartment, many of them, full of photocopies and crumbling newspaper clips. Didion provides two thick folders for perusal. Formal invitations to parties at unnamed U.S. embassies. Headlines from another era: “Inquiry Reported Into Contra Arms.” “Miami Dealer Tried to Deliver Arms to Contras.” “McFarlane Denies Illegal Ties to Contras.” “Sources: White House OKd Contra Supply Network.” A copy of the 1972 State Department Biographic Register for intelligence operative Theodore George Shackley. A Newsweek chart titled “How the North Operatives Came to Know One Another.” Someone has circled Shackley’s name with a red marker the three times he comes up — involved with covert operations against the Castro in the early ’60s, in the secret war in Southeast Asia, in arms deals with Egypt in the early ’80s.