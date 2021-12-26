In January, the first wedding I shot of the year was probably the most stringent. There were “dancing squares” in effect, where you could only dance with people in your household or the table you were at. The couple could move around the dance floor if they wanted to, and go table to table, but they couldn’t have the guests in the middle of the dance floor. The venue was very strict about it. They were monitoring the whole time. If you did get up from the table, it was only to go to the restroom. You couldn’t go to the bar; servers had to serve you alcohol.