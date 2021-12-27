Standing in a dim bar for the annual work party or a festive meet-and-greet with my graduate school classmates, I order a Shirley Temple, just to have something fizzy and reddish to hold — a prop to make others feel more at ease. It helps that the bubbly ginger ale and little cherries taste delicious. I am one of those types who genuinely loves the season — the ugly sweaters, the smell of pine and even getting “Jingle Bells” stuck in my head. Then someone approaches and we exchange niceties. I’m relaxed, having a good time — enjoying the radio soundtrack and the casual conversation — until a well-meaning person asks me what I’m drinking. Then comes the shock, followed by a response tinged with pity or slight offense (as if my choice reflects judgment about theirs).