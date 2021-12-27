In a 1992 painting, “Untitled (Row of Glasses),” Thiebaud arranged eyeglasses on a thickly painted white plane, as if someone had frosted a table with cream cheese and then pressed the spectacles into the goop. The angle of vision and the recession of the perspective skews the ones in the farthest row so much that they would be unrecognizable if the ones in the foreground weren’t so expertly rendered. We can, for a moment, see ourselves seeing, taking in the image in a glance, while also registering how we tend to see from one thing to another, unconsciously connecting things, fabricating a vision of the world from chains of otherwise meaningless data. There may also be a sleight of hand with time: Are the glasses nearest us the oldest, while the ones in distance are more of our moment? Is the past easier to read than the present?