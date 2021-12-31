Arts and entertainment
The 10 Best Books of 2021
- Artist: María Medem
- Art director: Joanne Lee
How the romance genre found its happily ever after
- Artist: Juan Vallecillos
- Art director: Eddie Alvarez
Movies to satisfy your pent-up wanderlust
- Artist: Brooke Vandevelder
- Art director: Emily Wright
Love, in all its permutations
- Artist: Murugiah
- Art director: Joanne Lee
Fill out your Oscars ballot
- Artist: Jordan Kay
- Art director: Betty Chavarria
Video game franchises we want raised from the dead
- Artist: Hannah Francis
- Art director: Joe Moore
Cherry blossoms reimagined: After uncertainty in 2020, D.C. festivals find a way forward in 2021
- Artists: José and Jacmar Soto
- Art director: José Soto
Can You Pet The Dog? In many games, and in this article, you can.
- Artist: Ryan Snook
- Art director: Joe Moore
What does reality TV owe Black women?
- Artist: Uli Knörzer
- Art director: Eddie Alvarez
In ‘The Fortune Men,’ a corrupt legal system frames an innocent man
- Artist and art director: Katty Huertas
News and events
What were the Capitol rioters thinking on Jan. 6?
- Artist: Robert Carter
- Art director: Beth Broadwater
2021 March Madness Bracket
- Artist: YIPPIEHEY
- Art director: Brandon Ferrell
Can you eat cicadas? Yes, and here’s the best way to catch, cook and snack on them.
- Artist: Min Heo
- Art director: Elizabeth Hart
How 9/11 changed TV, art, sports, education, and more
- Artist: Kris Andrew Small and Roshi Rouzbehani
- Art director: Christian Font
Noah Lyles is ready for the moment
- Artist: Andy Belanger
- Art director: Joe Moore
How to watch (some of) the Olympics online for free
- Artist: Sol Cotti
- Art director: Audrey Valbuena
They are Olympians. They are mothers. And they no longer have to choose.
- Artist: Niege Borges
- Art director: Cece Pascual
What is Juneteenth
- Artist: Temi Coker
- Art Director: Frank Hulley-Jones
Everything you need for the return of travel
- Artist: Caitlin Keegan
- Art director: Christine Ashack
Mortality rate for Black babies is cut dramatically when Black doctors care for them after birth, researchers say
- Artist: Dóra Kisteleki
- Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
Every Cabinet job is about climate change now
- Artist: Zach Meyer
- Art director: Andrew Braford
Former president, private citizen and, perhaps, criminal defendant: Donald Trump’s new reality
- Artist: Doug Chayka
- Art director: Chris Rukan
Maybe it’s time to admit that the Statue of Liberty has never quite measured up
- Artist: Nicolás Ortega
- Art director: Joanne Lee
Opinion: It wasn’t hubris that drove America into Afghanistan. It was fear.
- Artist: Chloe Cushman
- Art director: Chris Rukan
The Gift of Eihab Falah
- Artist: Stacy Innerst
- Art director: Audrey Valbuena
What does justice for Jamal Khashoggi look like? Unleashing free expression in Saudi Arabia.
- Artist: Brian Stauffer
- Art director: Chris Rukan
Lifestyle and features
In classical music, it’s the season of ‘Fire’ and ‘Eurydice,’ among other things
- Artist: Yann Kebbi
- Art director: Eddie Alvarez
Discovering Dr. Wu
- Artist: Jing Li
- Art director: Beth Broadwater
Dawoud Bey, Jasper Johns and ‘Automania’ are among the many compelling reasons to visit museums this summer
- Artist: Mari Kanstad Johnsen
- Art director: Eddie Alvarez
Our culture fetishizes youth. I want to celebrate my successes at any age.
- Artist: Pepita Sándwich
- Art director: María Alconada Brooks
Tom Sietsema’s 10 favorite restaurant dishes in the D.C. area
- Artist: Kristen Sgalambro
- Art director: Clare Ramirez
‘Together as a family’: Multigenerational living rises in pandemic
- Artist: Michelle Kondrich
- Art director: Dwuan June
You like to drift off to podcasts. Your partner prefers silence. Headphones offer a compromise.
- Artist: SanQian
- Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
8 important — and overlooked — questions to ask before buying a home
- Artist: Lucia Vinti
- Art director: Chloe Meister
To boost immunity, forget ‘magic pills.’ Focus on sleep, exercise, diet and cutting stress.
- Artist: Camilla Falsini
- Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
At Montana’s Big Sky Resort, a new perspective on skiing
- Artist: Harry Woodgate
- Art director: Talia Trackim
Blood is a respected ingredient around the world, but less so in the U.S. A new book aims to change that.
- Artist: Simone Noronha
- Art director: TBD
The journey from seed to harvested Christmas tree is a long, winding road
- Artist: Cat O’Neil
- Art director: Vicky Fogg
Tiny cloffices — workspaces in closets — are big, thanks to the pandemic
- Artist: Robb and Jess Coffee from Jessica Cloe Miniatures
- Art director: Vicky Fogg
Issues and service journalism
Weary of turmoil and division, most teens still voice faith in future, Post-Ipsos poll finds
- Artist: Taylor Yingshi
- Art director: Audrey Valbuena
Is D.C. finally on the brink of statehood?
- Artist: Simo Liu
- Art director: Clare Ramirez
America’s workers are exhausted and burned out — and some employers are taking notice
- Artist: Laurent Hrybyk
- Art director: Cece Pascual
Merriam-Webster promoted a word game littered with offensive terms — the latest reckoning over language in the puzzle world
- Artist: Abigail Goh
- Art director: Cece Pascual
The inclusivity trap
- Artist: Mathias Ball
- Art director: Andrew Braford
Art with a point
- Artist: Ana Latese
- Art director: Clare Ramirez
iTrapped: All the things Apple won’t let you do with your iPhone
- Artist: Andrea Chronopoulos
- Art director: Audrey Valbuena
Are striped bass doomed? Some conservationists are worried.
- Artist: Daniel Castro Maia
- Art director: Christian Font
Vaccine etiquette: A guide to politely navigating this new phase of the pandemic
- Artist: Rose Wong
- Art director: Chloe Meister
Meet the scientist teaching AI to police human speech
- Artist: Jean-Francois Podevin
- Art director: Suzette Moyer
- Artist: Jon Krause
- Art director: Christian Font
The truth about caregiving: Your determination isn’t enough
- Artist: Derek Abella
- Art director: Audrey Valbuena
I found my stolen Honda Civic using a Bluetooth tracker. It’s the latest controversial weapon against theft.
- Artist: Gustaf Öhrnell Hjalmars
- Art director: Brandon Ferrill
Five tactics used to spread vaccine misinformation in the wellness community, and why they work
- Artist: ALE + ALE
- Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
7 books by trans and nonbinary authors to read this Pride Month
- Artist: Kah Yangni
- Art director: Kat Rudell-Brooks
Byron Calhoun says abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life. He’s the only high-risk OB/GYN in central West Virginia.
- Artist: Lisk Feng
- Art director: Rachel Orr
Can computer algorithms learn to fight wars ethically?
- Artist: There Is Studio
- Art director: Christian Font
Navigating the return to office
- Artist: Giacomo Gambineri
- Art director: Elizabeth Hart
The Nine
- Artist: Desiree Kelly
- Art director: Brianna Schroer
The pandemic caused a global surge in domestic violence. For victims with few options, abuse has become the new normal.
- Artist: Hokyoung Kim
- Art director: Allison Mann
Illustrations from previous years
