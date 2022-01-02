PerspectiveDiscussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences
My parents’ divorce stopped me from being the kid I wanted to be. Here’s how I healed.
I realized every family has their own story, and this is mine
By Hyesu Lee
Washington Post contributor
January 2, 2022 at 3:26 p.m. EST
It took a long time to be okay about what happened to my family. Now I realize that it’s okay if your family doesn’t fit a norm, because every family carries their own unique story. Sharing that journey is a part of my healing process.