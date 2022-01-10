Indeed, Templet is not a fan of the word, though “America’s Swab Experts” is stated right there on the company website. “Swab has too many definitions,” he says. Swab can refer to a sailor, in addition to the task of “swabbing the deck,” Templet says. “A shoe dauber was called ‘a swab.’ It’s a slang word.” He prefers “specimen collection device.” Though Puritan produces 65 varieties of swabs, three types of swabs are used for coronavirus testing: foam, spun polyester and flock. “We have more orders than we can make every month,” Templet says.