You know how the Epstein story ended, but do you recall how long ago it began? Authorities began investigating the financier for sexual abuse of minors back in 2005. He briefly went to prison in 2008, but was allowed to leave his cell six days a week to go work in his posh private office. (The Department of Justice later said there was no evidence that Epstein’s wealth or associations impacted the plea deal, but come on — do you think a cashier at Target would have been allowed to waltz out of prison for 12-hour stretches?) Epstein was rearrested in 2019 and was awaiting trial when he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell. Ghislaine Maxwell, a former British socialite, was convicted on sex-trafficking charges last month after prosecutors argued that she had procured and groomed teenage victims for Epstein. (Maxwell’s lawyers have said they will seek a mistrial.)