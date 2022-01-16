Jill Biden spent much of last year going around the country as a surrogate for her husband and giving speeches about his priorities, visiting schools to talk about coronavirus relief or going to red states to urge the unvaccinated to get their shots. She’s been far more active than other recent first ladies, who created initiatives such as Let’s Move and Be Best and stuck almost exclusively to promoting them. Last year, she traveled to more than 60 cities across 35 states and attended or hosted more than 150 events around the country or at the White House, many of them political in nature. This marks her fifth visit to a disaster site. She also went to Houston in February after winter storms caused a massive power outage, and to Surfside, Fla., with the president, a week after the tragic collapse of a condo there.