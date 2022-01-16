The tornado that hit Bowling Green was part of a storm system that was one of the country’s deadliest outbreaks of December tornadoes, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky. Here, 17 people were killed after the community was hit by two tornadoes. In December, President Biden visited Dawson Springs, Ky. — about an hour-and-a-half drive west of Bowling Green — an estimated 75 percent of which had been destroyed, according to its mayor, with 13 people dead.
“A month ago, the president visited Dawson Springs to make Kentucky a promise: that we would help you rebuild,” the first lady said in a speech. “He told you that we wouldn’t walk away and that we’re in this for the long haul.”
A first lady visiting the site of a disaster or tragedy and playing the role of “Comforter in Chief,” which Laura Bush was once dubbed, is not unusual. What’s notable is that this is Biden’s third such visit in a month, after spending most of the end of 2021 focused on holiday traditions, her Joining Forces initiative to help military families, and touting the coronavirus vaccines. A little over a week ago, she accompanied the president to Boulder County, Colo., to survey the devastation of wildfires that burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. The day the president visited Dawson Springs, the first lady and second gentleman Doug Emhoff met with family members of the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wis., in which a man allegedly rammed his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60.
These trips mark a subtle — and perhaps temporary — shift away from Biden focusing on touting the administration’s political priorities and toward sending a message that the Bidens are empathizers.
It’s not a new message; the Bidens talk openly about their personal losses, particularly the 2015 death of their son Beau, at 46. During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden cast himself in opposition to President Donald Trump, as a leader who understood the losses Americans were experiencing during the pandemic. Now, in this crucial midterm election year, as the president finds himself with tanking approval ratings and an agenda stalled in Congress, members of the administration are returning to that campaign basic and going around the country to reach Americans on a human level.
As for why the first lady visited a state her husband had visited a month prior for the same disaster, her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said Biden wanted the community to know that the administration was not going to abandon them. “It was important for her to see the devastation and recovery efforts up close, comfort families who lost everything, and reassure them that the state and federal partnership on the ground will continue to be there for them,” LaRosa said.
This comes at a time when the administration is struggling and Democrats are predicted to take heavy losses in the midterms. The Supreme Court recently shot down the president’s vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. The Build Back Better Act is still stuck in the Senate, as the White House tries to win the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va) and continually scales back key liberal agenda priorities, including measures to stem climate change, which may be responsible for extreme weather events such as five-state tornadoes or the conditions that lead to raging wildfires. Diplomatic talks with Russia to prevent a possible renewed war in Ukraine have come to an impasse. Inflation last year hit the highest rate it’s been in four decades. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said last week that she will not support curtailing the filibuster, stymying the president’s efforts to stem the erosion of voting rights. A Washington Post average of December polls shows 43 percent approved and 51 percent disapproved of Biden’s job performance.
Jill Biden spent much of last year going around the country as a surrogate for her husband and giving speeches about his priorities, visiting schools to talk about coronavirus relief or going to red states to urge the unvaccinated to get their shots. She’s been far more active than other recent first ladies, who created initiatives such as Let’s Move and Be Best and stuck almost exclusively to promoting them. Last year, she traveled to more than 60 cities across 35 states and attended or hosted more than 150 events around the country or at the White House, many of them political in nature. This marks her fifth visit to a disaster site. She also went to Houston in February after winter storms caused a massive power outage, and to Surfside, Fla., with the president, a week after the tragic collapse of a condo building there.
During the recent visit to Colorado after the wildfires, before a crowd made up of families who had lost their homes, she interrupted the president’s speech to give unrehearsed remarks. “Can I jump in?” she asked. “Of course,” he said. “The boss is going to say something to you all.”
She thanked the firefighters, EMTs and recovery workers, then added: “And I’d like to say, on a personal note, the governor told me how many of you lost your family pet. And, you know, they’re members of the family, too. So, I want to just say how terribly sorry we are for the loss of your pets. Because we’re — we’re animal people. So, you know, we know what a tough loss that is.”
In Bowling Green, the first lady spent 45 minutes surveying the wreckage, walking over broken glass amid piles of debris and talking to about 20 people. She then moved on to the Bowling Green Strong recovery center set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where she joined volunteers in sorting through donated clothes and putting them on hangers. She spoke with a little boy named Maddox, who was visiting an area with donated toys. She emphasized the need for not just physical, but also psychological, recovery. “I think mental health [help] is going to be needed as time goes on here,” she said, “especially for these little children who have experienced such trauma.”
The Bidens, she told these people from a red state that the president did not win and that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, would be there as long as they needed them.