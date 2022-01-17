There are also photographs of her cradling a boa constrictor at the L.A. Zoo, which she started frequenting when it opened in 1966, then became member of the board of trustees in 1974. Her first act was to do a TV special with her friends from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which greatly raised awareness about the zoo in Los Angeles. Every time she’d come, says Jacobson, she’d travel around the zoo on a tour with a docent, making two stops every time. One was to Allen Ludden Plaza, where she would go to the plaque with his name on it, dust it off, kneel down and say a few quiet words to him. And then she’d always say hi to Elka, the orangutan who’s named after White’s character, Elka Ostrovsky, in “Hot in Cleveland.” Like Betty and Allen the porcupines, Elka is thriving and turning 10.