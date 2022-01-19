Over the years, Talley helped fashion evolve. As an editor, he cast Naomi Campbell as Scarlett O’Hara in a reimagining of “Gone With the Wind” for a visual story in Vanity Fair. He championed the work of Sean Combs when the rapper decided he wanted to be a fashion designer. He wrote Vogue’s first cover story on first lady Michelle Obama and managed to so charm her and her entourage that he ended up traveling with her inner circle of friends and family rather than with the rest of the media. As Talley grew older, he seemed ever more cognizant of his role in history and he saw the ways in which he was a bridge to an industry that had the potential to be even more glittering, if only because it was one that was more inclusive.