For weeks, she would wake up in her room but not understand where she was. When her family would call to check on her, she would see their names come up on her phone, but “I could not tell you who that was,” says Smith. “I had to think very, very hard and long about who that person was, why they would be calling me.” Sometimes the fundamentals of her identity failed to come into focus. “What’s my name? What’s my birthday? What do I do? Who am I? I could not remember,” says Smith. “I would really have to spend time pulling back into the recesses [of my mind], and trying to pull who I was.”