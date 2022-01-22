Incorporating the power of the voice is not new to dating apps — users can call or video chat potential matches through the Bumble app, and Muzmatch has incorporated in-app video calls and voice notes. But Hinge’s voice recordings are different. Usually, Hinge users must fill out three text prompts to create a profile but since October, they can now answer with a 30-second voice recording instead of written responses. So instead of just writing “frogs” as his irrational fear, Belleza’s recording gave potential matches much more: a semi-traumatic childhood memory, a peek into his dynamic with a close friend and, of course, a clip of how he sounds.