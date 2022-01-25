1-2 p.m.: This is my favorite meeting! On Wednesdays, the Strong Black Lead team (made up of the best Black creatives in the game) have a meeting where we go over how our posts are performing. We talk about what content we’re prioritizing, brainstorm ideas and more. This is also the time where we talk about upcoming titles and series coming to Netflix and strategize how we’re going to cover them on our channel. It’s my favorite meeting because it’s collaborative, and it’s such an amazing feeling to work with such talented Black creatives.