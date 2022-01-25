Interested in contributing to a future installment of The Work Day? Fill out this form.
Name: Tiffany Watson
Age: 29
Location: Los Angeles
Job title: Manager, audience development, for Strong Black Lead at Netflix
Previous jobs: Social media producer at “The Talk,” digital producer at ATTN:, digital producer at USA Today
What led me to my current role: I’ve been a fan of Strong Black Lead since its inception. Strong Black Lead (SBL) is Netflix’s audience channel that celebrates Black storytelling and culture as well as the spirit of the Black community. I love celebrating my culture, I love social media, and I love working with Black creatives. Working on Strong Black Lead is a combination of all of my favorite things. This was and is my dream job, and being able to support my community, amplify Black creatives and work with Black creators brings me so much joy.
How I spend the majority of my workday: I spend a big chunk of my day in meetings, on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) managing Strong Black Lead’s content and audience, as well as scheduling posts. It’s a constant juggle to make sure I’m responding to my team, my colleagues and managing the social accounts.
7:30 a.m.: Wake up, and the first thing I do is thank God for the day. Then I immediately check my personal social channels to see what’s going on and what’s trending. Then I proofread all scheduled social posts to make sure they are good to go. Hit send and monitor how the SBL community engages.
8:30 a.m.: I have a few team meetings today, so I’m headed to the office. I find that I’m more productive outside my apartment, and the change of environment is nice to look forward to.
8:45-9:25 a.m.: Finally dressed. I talk to my mom every day as I get dressed. Love you mom!
9:30 a.m.: Out the door.
9:43 a.m.: Pull up in a, err, mmm, baby Jeep! My commute is about 11 minutes, and believe it or not, there was no traffic today. I park, settle in and get to work.
11:30 a.m.: First meeting of the day. This meeting was with the Black ERG (employee resource group). Because my other meetings today are longer, I’ve set a lighter posting schedule.
1-2 p.m.: This is my favorite meeting! On Wednesdays, the Strong Black Lead team (made up of the best Black creatives in the game) have a meeting where we go over how our posts are performing. We talk about what content we’re prioritizing, brainstorm ideas and more. This is also the time where we talk about upcoming titles and series coming to Netflix and strategize how we’re going to cover them on our channel. It’s my favorite meeting because it’s collaborative, and it’s such an amazing feeling to work with such talented Black creatives.
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Last meeting of the day. This meeting is with my manager to go over our social strategy, upcoming projects and catch up.
3:45-5:45 p.m.: The latter part of the day I use to prepare the schedule for the remainder of the week and the weekend. This is also a great time to community-manage, live-tweet and engage with our audience. I love our audience; they’re very opinionated, responsive and creative. Some tweets have me in tears with how funny people are. SBL definitely wouldn’t be here without the love and support from our audience and the Black community.
5:45-6:15 p.m.: Quick chat session with the team before we head out. Because we don’t see each other IRL a lot, we tend to end up talking for a while at the end of the work day.
6:30 p.m.: Time to leave the office! But I’m always logged in.