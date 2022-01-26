Ken Peters, the leader of the Church at Planned Parenthood, a congregation that holds a monthly protest for the end of abortion outside local clinics, condemned the New Year’s Eve attack in Knoxville. “We are against any sort of destruction of private property and would never, ever endorse anything like what happened,” he said. “The end of abortion is going to happen by the changing of minds and hearts and by the changing of laws. That’s the right way to attack abortion, not by burning buildings.”