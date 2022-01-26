Then came the fire.
On New Year’s Eve, in the early morning hours, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of heavy smoke billowing from the health center.
Ashley Coffield, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, was in bed when the organization’s lawyer broke the news. “He called me and said, ‘I assume you know your building is on fire — it’s all over the news.’ And I did not know,” she remembered.
Emergency responders had dialed the clinic’s main line, but employees weren’t there to pick up because they were off for the holiday.
Despite the efforts of firefighters who battled the blaze for hours, flames shot through the facility’s roof and destroyed the building. No injuries were reported, because the building had been empty during the renovation.
Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department later concluded that the Planned Parenthood building had been intentionally set on fire by an arsonist. The person or people responsible remain unidentified. Mark Wilbanks, a spokesperson with the fire department, said there are no updates on the case as of Jan. 20.
Health clinics that provide abortions have been targeted by protests and violence across the United States for decades. But rates of arson, assault, battery, vandalism and death threats all went up from 2019 to 2020, according to a recent report by the National Abortion Federation, an association of providers.
Amid a backdrop of changing laws — Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court, and the nation’s strictest abortion ban remains in effect in Texas — abortion clinics have become important symbols in the fight over abortion.
Ken Peters, the leader of the Church at Planned Parenthood, a congregation that holds a monthly protest for the end of abortion outside local clinics, condemned the New Year’s Eve attack in Knoxville. “We are against any sort of destruction of private property and would never, ever endorse anything like what happened,” he said. “The end of abortion is going to happen by the changing of minds and hearts and by the changing of laws. That’s the right way to attack abortion, not by burning buildings.”
But this wasn’t the first time the Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic had been attacked. Last year, an unidentified person shot through the clinic’s front doors, leaving bullet holes in the reception area. The incident happened on Jan. 22, 2021, the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that protected the right to abortion in 1973.
The shooting was the first thing Coffield thought about when she heard about the fire. “I relived it immediately,” she said. “What’s going on here? Is there a connection? What is this about? How could so much violence happen in one location?”
The day after the fire feels like a blur to Coffield. She never left the house that morning, she said: “I just stayed in this one little spot and made all my phone calls. I hated to wake up people on a holiday, but I didn’t want them to see it on the news.”
As Coffield contacted her staff and fielded texts and calls, her husband delivered cups of coffee and put some eggs in front of her at some point. Later that day, the board of directors came together for an emergency meeting via Zoom.
“We cried,” Coffield said. “We didn’t know anything at all. We didn’t know anything except that the building was lost.”
And later, Coffield and her entire staff met via Zoom to talk about the trauma of the attack. “People were hurt and upset and angry — lots of emotions — but we were resolved to move forward and rebuild,” Coffield said.
A small network of local abortion providers has doubled down on its work, despite the attack coming at a contentious time for abortion access in the state. Coffield holds Tennessee political leaders responsible for encouraging antiabortion extremists with their rhetoric and behavior; she says that state legislators’ move in June 2020 to pass an abortion ban has helped instigate some of the violence.
“It really creates an environment where some people can think that harassment and hate, all the way to violence, is acceptable,” she said.
The highly restrictive bill — which would block the procedure as early as six weeks if the patient is seeking an abortion because of the fetus’s sex, race or Down syndrome diagnosis — is being challenged in lower courts.
Abortion providers and patients in Tennessee were already up against restrictions. There’s a 48-hour waiting period, as well as mandated in-person counseling, which abortion providers say are additional obstacles to getting care.
Tennessee is one of 26 states that are likely to ban or severely restrict abortion according to a 2019 trigger law should the Supreme Court overturn Roe, per the Guttmacher Institute.
Karolina Ogorek, administrative director for the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health (KCRH), one of the few abortion providers left in the area, said antiabortion protesters have become increasingly aggressive in the past year.
According to Ogorek, some protesters record and verbally abuse health-care providers, patients and their partners, and they use loudspeakers so they can be heard inside the health center.
Peters said he doesn’t endorse the behavior of “fringe” antiabortion protesters. “All we’ve ever done is exercise our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly and the practice of our religion,” he said.
Since the loss of the Planned Parenthood site, protesters have continued to show up at KCRH at least two to three times a week, Ogorek said. Police in Knoxville have increased their patrols around clinics, the Knoxville Police Department confirmed. According to Ogorek, staff undergo regular training for security.
When Aaron Campbell took his position as medical director of KCRH in July 2021, he gradually expanded access to abortion — performing abortions up to 18 weeks instead of the limit of 14 weeks and six days the clinic previously instituted.
“This is a huge step for abortion access in Tennessee,” he said. Limits depend on individual doctors’ comfort levels, and most providers in the area are stricter, he added. Because of this, patients whose pregnancies fall outside their gestational age limit often travel to the closest clinics that can serve them — in Atlanta, about 3½ hours away.
Although Campbell would like to provide abortions up to 20 weeks gestation, the state’s legal limit, the clinic has stopped at 18 weeks for now. Further plans to expand abortion access — which would require additional investments such as new equipment and different types of anesthesia — have been put on hold as the state awaits a Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe, Campbell added.
Peters said the end of Roe would be a huge victory: “We will celebrate if it happens, we will mourn if we lose.” Because some states would probably expand abortion access as others eliminate it, he said the group’s work will go on regardless of the outcome. He continues to lead protests across the country, including recent ones in Alabama, Arkansas and Washington.
In the meantime, health-care providers in east Tennessee are doing everything they can to support their patients, Campbell said. For him, the story of the good Samaritan resonates. “I still identify as a Christian and I think that does play into my decision to provide this care,” he said. “What will happen to these people if I don’t help them?”
Planned Parenthood staff are working to ramp up their services via telehealth for gender-affirming hormone care and birth control refills, as well as referring patients to other providers such as KCRH for other services like abortion and IUD insertion, Coffield said.
Due to an influx of new referrals from Planned Parenthood as well as a possible ripple effect in the wake of Texas’s abortion law as patients travel farther north for procedures, KCRH is facing two- to three-week waiting periods for those seeking abortions. Ogorek worries about the stress this puts on patients, but her concerns are even greater for those who may be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies or attempt illegal abortions should their right to the procedure be taken away, she said.
As far as rebuilding the Planned Parenthood goes, Coffield said, the details are yet to be determined: “We’re almost starting from scratch there, to envision what we would draw if we weren’t drawing around this older building that was there. But it’s going to take time to figure that out.”
One thing is clear, she added.
“We’re not leaving Knoxville,” Coffield said. “We’re going to rebuild in Knoxville.”