She told a judge how she planned to get the procedure: Her boyfriend would drive her to the clinic, she said, and his mom would help pay for the abortion.
She did not tell her parents, who, under a Florida law passed in 2020, were required to give their consent for her to get an abortion. Her parents would try to convince her to continue her pregnancy if they found out, she said.
Her testimony in court was part of the process of judicial bypass, a legal proceeding that enables minors to obtain waivers that allow them to end their pregnancies without notifying their parents. But first, they must show a judge that they are mature enough to make the decision without their parents or that it isn’t in the teen’s best interest to inform them.
Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied Doe’s judicial waiver, citing, in part, questions over her GPA.
Doe had testified that she had a B average, but Smith noted that her academic records showed a lower GPA. The inconsistency, he wrote in his decision, suggested “either a lack of intelligence or credibility.”
Under Florida law, intelligence and credibility are both established criteria in determining whether a minor can get an abortion without parental consent.
Last week, Smith’s decision was overturned in a 2-to-1 decision by a district court, which found that Doe’s GPA “demonstrate[d] average intelligence for a high school student” and was not necessarily inconsistent with her testimony.
But while a higher court ultimately ruled in Doe’s favor, abortion rights advocates say the reversal highlights a larger issue with judicial bypass: Making the case for a minor’s maturity is inherently slippery, legal experts say, and whether a petitioner can successfully make that argument depends largely on the judge’s discretion and disposition.
“These cases get denied not because there’s some flaw in the case,” said Blake Rocap, legal director of Jane’s Due Process, a Texas-based organization that supports teens seeking abortions, including providing legal aid in judicial bypass cases.
“It is not unusual for a judge who is disposed to deny a case to find any plausible reason to do so, no matter how seemingly trivial or logically inconsistent,” Rocap said.
Judicial bypasses are a constitutionally required exception to parental involvement laws, which require minors to either notify or receive consent from their parents before getting an abortion. In these cases, the court can offer an exception to the young person that allows them to legally end their pregnancy.
Most states — 38, according to the Guttmacher Institute — require some form of parental involvement in a minor’s decision to have an abortion, which can range from notifying one parent beforehand to getting consent for the abortion from two parents.
“Politically, this is an easy restriction for antiabortion legislators to pass,” Rocap said.
Florida’s law expanded its parental involvement law in 2020, requiring teens to not just notify a parent but also get their consent. The legislation was passed largely on party lines.
Republican lawmakers have in recent years championed such restrictions: In Florida and Texas last year, they introduced bills that would limit abortions to six weeks of gestation and allow private citizens to file lawsuits against those who “aided and abetted” in an abortion procedure. (These bills stalled in Florida, but became law in Texas.)
When the parental consent law passed in 2020, state Rep. Erin Grall (R) told the Associated Press: “What we are talking about is a child, and here were are talking about a child who is carrying a child. By including parents in this decision we empower the family. It is the critical backbone of our civilized society.”
“We require parental consent for a minor to get a driving learner’s permit because it is common sense. It is not common sense to suggest that getting a learner’s permit is a less significant life decision than a child getting an abortion,” said then-state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R). “A parent guiding their children through major life decisions is a good thing.”
But many abortion rights advocates point out that parental involvement laws clash with other legal standards for minors’ autonomy.
In Texas, for example, the age of consent is 17, noted Rocap.
“We have a criminal code that says you’re old enough to consent and have sex when you’re 17, but not old enough to fully make other decisions on any consequences [from having sex] unless you’re 18,” he said.
As is the case with parental involvement laws, judicial bypass standards also vary from state to state, said Rocap.
Not all states include criteria for which to judge maturity. Florida does, outlining that judges can consider factors such as an applicant’s age; their “overall intelligence”; emotional development and stability; credibility as a witness; ability to assess the immediate and long-term consequences of their choices; and the ability to understand and explain the medical risks of terminating their pregnancy.
Catherine Mahern, a Nebraska-based attorney and professor emerita at Creighton University, has represented young women in judicial bypass cases for nearly 20 years. Judicial bypass hinges on whether a teen is mature enough to make the decision to end a pregnancy, she said. But “no one asks about the maturity to relinquish or raise a child.”
Mahern said that the recent appellate decision in Florida does not establish any rules or guidelines to help judges or attorneys understand the boundaries of judicial bypass for future cases. Rather, the appellate judges seemed to be concerned that the initial judge was “overly involved” in his questioning.
An appeal overturning a judicial bypass is unusual, she said. And in her experience, it is challenging for “average” teens to get their petition approved.
“When I get a new client, I pray that she’s doing really well in school, that she’s on the cheerleading squad, that she’s a mentor, that she has a job,” said Mahern. But, she added, that’s not the reality in most cases.
It’s more likely that the applicant is an “average” teenager — making average grades, not necessarily working or having additional caretaking responsibilities, she said.
In terms of getting a judge to approve an abortion, “those are hard cases,” she said.
Judicial bypass cases are confidential. Because applicants don’t want their parents to find out, they typically file them as Jane Does. This also makes the cases difficult to track. According to Mother Jones, summaries of judicial bypass hearings and partial transcripts don’t become available unless a minor appeals.
Many of the applicants who seek help are 17, often just months away from being legally able to make the decision to end their pregnancies on their own, Mahern and Rocap said.
According to Rocap, a number of Jane’s Due Process clients are particularly vulnerable and lack resources: Most teens in states that mandate parental notification or consent do involve their parent in the decision-making. Those who do not, he said, do not live with or have a strong relationship with their parents, or fear that their parents might harm them or kick them out if they talk to them about an abortion.
The reasons many minors seek abortions are often consistent and clear, said Rocap: They express concern about a lack of financial security or are not attached to their potential co-parent. They say they want to be a parent in the future — or already are parents — but want to be more stable before having a child.
“The reasons why young people want to terminate a pregnancy are the same reasons everyone does,” Rocap said. “Teenagers’ reasons are not different.”
The hearings are small affairs and typically go quite fast, Mahern said. Usually, she and her client will meet a judge and court reporter in a jury room or the judge’s chambers. Occasionally, she might bring a witness who can contribute testimony.
But that doesn’t mean the process isn’t intimidating for teenagers. It’s not unusual for them to seem “timid” or “curt” in their responses, she said.
The way a judge interprets this demeanor can hurt a petitioner. In the recent Florida case, the trial judge also referenced her short answers and deference to her lawyer as indicators of her immaturity.
But it’s not unusual for judges to deny petitions for reasons that don’t appear related to the teen’s maturity or understanding of the abortion procedure, abortion rights supporters say.
Mahern said she’s seen many judges turn down an applicant’s request because they worried the young woman might regret her decision when she’s older.
Another judge was more explicit in his disapproval, Mahern recalled, asking her client: “You do know you’re killing a baby, right?”
In 2014, Mother Jones reviewed 40 judicial bypass cases, finding judges frequently denied petitioners’ requests for “arbitrary” or “personal reasons.”
In some states, judicial bypasses may soon be irrelevant, Rocap said: If the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade is gutted or overturned this year, a minor’s right to a judicial bypass may no longer be protected.
In this scenario, he hopes states that have vowed to protect reproductive access will pull their parental involvement laws, so young people can have more power in making decisions about their health care.
Rocap cited Illinois as a recent example: Last year, the state repealed its parental notification law.
The move was a divisive one. Supporters of the parental notification law said a repeal would create “more wedges between children and their parents,” reported the Associated Press.
Illinois state Sen. Elgie Sims (D), who sponsored the repeal, called the law “one of the most detrimental” impacting young women, adding that he had discussed the law with his daughters and their friends.
“I asked them, ‘What do you think about it?’” he said. “Those young women, to a person, said to me, ‘I have my own mind, let me decide.’”