“By the time this letter reaches the White House, I suspect you will have announced your choice to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Justice Hugo L. Black’s resignation,” Murray wrote. “Since I do not expect you to see this letter, it does no harm to amuse your administrative and secretarial staff as it passes up and down the line on its way to the waste basket.”
But while Murray may have taken a tongue-in-cheek tone, the ultimate aim of the letter was a serious one.
“It should be of passing interest that I represent the largest group of minority status in the United States — namely, female,” wrote Murray, adding that the court would better reflect “the composition and interests” of the United States if a woman were appointed.
“My application is to forestall the popular misconception that no qualified women applied or are available,” Murray concluded.
Fifty years later, a U.S. president may finally make good on Murray’s bid by nominating a Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
On Thursday, Justice Stephen G. Breyer told President Biden in a letter that he plans to retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s current term.
News of Breyer’s retirement began circulating earlier this week, opening the door for Biden to follow through on his campaign promise to nominate the first Black female justice.
The current shortlist includes Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit; Leondra Kruger, a California Supreme Court justice; and J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge who has been championed by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).
Biden said Thursday that he plans to nominate a Black woman to the court by the end of February: “It’s long overdue.”
Murray’s letter shows how long it’s taken for the country to get there.
Ronald Reagan nominated the first woman to the Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, in 1981, 10 years after Murray’s letter. Since then, five women have served on the nation’s highest court, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor becoming the first woman of color to ascend to the dais in 2009.
Barbara Lau, executive director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham, N.C., believes Murray “would have been very excited to see” the day a Black woman was nominated to the court.
According to Lau, Murray viewed the fight for universal freedom and dignity as “a relay race.” For Murray, it was “important to understand who we are getting the baton from and who we are passing it off to,” said Lau.
Murray would often use federal holidays to write letters to notable people, said Lau, who noted that Murray’s letter to Nixon was dated shortly after Labor Day.
Lau said that Murray took great care in making every letter “as good a letter as it could be," because even if the intended recipient didn’t read it, “it might impact someone who did get a chance to read it.” (It is not known whether Nixon ever received Murray’s letter.)
While Murray’s wit shines throughout the letter, the constitutional lawyer is also unabashed: “My political background and activism have been thoroughly canvassed by a special White House FBI detail in 1967, and while it is a colorful background (no pun intended), it is a loyal background and I am not ashamed of it.”
It is not hard to see Murray’s relevance to the present moment, said Pauli Murray Center managing director Frachele Scott.
“Like many other people of color who have contributed to the American landscape and been loyal to the ideals of our society, Murray, with a touch of levity, is asking, ‘What level of merit must those with marginalized identities possess before they are deemed qualified to fully participate in democracy?’” said Scott. “The same question could be posed today.”
Murray recognized that the world had yet to catch up, telling The Washington Post in 1977, “I’m always ahead of my time.”
This may have contributed to Murray’s erasure. As Kelsey Ables wrote for The Post, “Murray was so ahead of the curve that when history was eventually written, it was often written without mention of Murray.”
Murray worked to align the United States with its stated ideals in myriad ways, keeping up the effort even when change came slow, said Scott.
Murray was the first person of color to earn a JSD at Yale Law School (after being rejected from Harvard Law School because of sexism) and served as deputy attorney general of California in 1946. A prolific writer, Murray was a protege of Harlem Renaissance poets Countee Cullen and Langston Hughes, and one of the first Black writers accepted into the prestigious MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire; Murray also helped found the National Organization of Women and, at 66, was ordained as the first Black female Episcopal priest.
In 1943, 17 years before the Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins protesting segregation, Murray, then a law student at Howard University, staged a sit-in with other Howard students at a Whites-only restaurant on Washington, D.C.’s historically Black U Street.
At the time, Murray was also developing a legal framework that, in the coming decades, would later topple racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ laws: Murray wrote in a final law school paper that “separate” could never be “equal.”
Thurgood Marshall would later use a 700-page summary Murray wrote on racism and state law as the foundation of the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.
“Murray’s understanding, articulation and application of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, in my opinion, is one of the most important contributions made to American jurisprudence,” said Scott.
Indeed, the influence of Murray’s legal work and activism has long been established among legal experts, including the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who credited Murray with helping to shape her legal reasoning on the issue of sex discrimination.
Murray’s thinking on the 14th Amendment was so important that Ginsburg listed Murray as an honorary co-author on her brief for the Supreme Court case Reed v. Reed, noted Irin Carmon, a senior correspondent at New York Magazine and co-author of the book “The Notorious RBG.”
Carmon tweeted a scan of Murray’s letter to Nixon on Wednesday, a copy of which is currently part of the traveling Notorious RBG exhibit.
Lau points to Murray’s contributions to Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as particularly influential. Murray pushed for sex discrimination to be included in the provision.
Murray worked to include this, Lau said, because Murray realized Black women would not be fully protected by the act otherwise. (Murray is also credited with coining the term “Jane Crow” to address the specific way African American women were discriminated against.)
That work “continues to resonate today through recent Supreme Court decisions protecting the LGBTQ+ community,” said Lau.
In a recent panel discussion on Murray’s life and legacy, American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Chase Strangio credited Murray with shaping his work arguing sex discrimination cases affecting trans and gay individuals before the Supreme Court.
Long before terms like “gender fluid” and “intersectional” became mainstream, Murray, who died in 1985 at age 74, embodied those concepts.
As the Pauli Murray Center writes, there is ongoing debate about Murray’s gender identity and pronouns, with scholars using masculine, feminine and nonbinary pronouns to refer to Murray. (The center uses a mix of pronouns to talk about Murray.)
As a young person, Murray chose a gender neutral name in place of the name Murray’s parents had given. Murray was also hospitalized several times for depression related to struggles with gender identity (now known as gender dysphoria).
According to the center, Murray attempted to receive gender-affirming health care, including hormone therapy, multiple times, but was denied. In later years, Murray used “she/her” pronouns.
It is unclear how the confirmation process for the United States’ first Black woman Supreme Court Justice will take shape. Online, some have begun questioning the qualifications of Biden’s potential picks, suggesting that the president’s focus on nominating a Black woman meant a less qualified candidate would sit on the court.
As the world continues to catch up to Murray, those most familiar with Murray say the civil rights icon long expected it would.
An unnamed friend told The Post, shortly after Murray was ordained: “She has a very strong historical sense, a sense that everything she does is part of history. She sees herself as an instrument for achieving things.”
Lau said, “Pauli’s call, if nothing else, is to pick up the baton.”