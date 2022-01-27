Murray was the first person of color to earn a JSD at Yale Law School (after being rejected from Harvard Law School because of sexism) and served as deputy attorney general of California in 1946. A prolific writer, Murray was a protege of Harlem Renaissance poets Countee Cullen and Langston Hughes, and one of the first Black writers accepted into the prestigious MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire; Murray also helped found the National Organization of Women and, at 66, was ordained as the first Black female Episcopal priest.